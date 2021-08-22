Jennifer Lopez reveals her shockingly simple 5-minute morning beauty routine

If you, like other skincare enthusiasts, took a long, hard look at your relationship with olive oil after hearing Jennifer Lopez sing its praises in December 2020, then you’re likely intrigued by any and all tips the youthful superstar has to share. Well, pay close attention, because Lopez (who turned 52 years old on July 24 — yeah, let that sink in for a minute) just shared her morning beauty routine and it’s shockingly simple.

In an Instagram video posted on the JLo Beauty account on Monday, Jennifer Lopez runs through her five-minute regimen while sipping from a coffee cup appropriately adorned with the words “hello gorgeous.” It’s no surprise the actress-singer leans heavily on products from her eponymous line, which launched in January 2021. “Obviously I have all my JLo Beauty products here,” a bare-faced Lopez says to the camera. “This is not staged, this is what it actually looks like every single day. This is how we do it.”

So how does Lopez kick off her day? First, she thoroughly cleanses her pores with That Hit Single Cleanser Gel-Cream Cleanser. “We developed this cleanser to really take off all of the dirt, oil, and excess makeup. I don’t know, even when I wash it the night before sometimes I always feel like there’s a little in my hairline that I missed, there’s always something. So the morning cleansing is really, really important to set your face for the whole entire day,” she says in Monday’s Instagram video.

Lopez then lathers up with the gel-creme cleanser and gently rinses with lukewarm water before patting her complexion dry with a white towel. Lopez says she’s such a fan of the cleanser, she has spare bottles in all corners of her (um, gorgeous) bathroom. “You can probably see I have it in the shower, I have it by my tub, I have it everywhere!” she exclaimed.

The next step in Lopez’s signature routine is what she calls “the secret ingredient” that took twenty-one iterations to get just right: That JLo Glow Serum. Lopez generously slathers the serum all over her face and says she likes to get the antioxidant-rich potion into all the nooks and crannies. “You’ve got to take care of your skin from the time you’re very young,” she says in the Instagram video.

Although she doesn’t mention it in the video, the caption indicates that Lopez also uses That Fresh Take Eye Cream in the am.

Then, the next step in her morning process is one that will likely make dermatologists exceedingly happy: sunscreen. “That is probably one of the things I did from a very, very young age that helped preserve my skin now,” she says while opening a bottle of That Big Screen Broad Spectrum-SPF 30 Moisturizer. One look at Lopez’s glowing face, and you’ll probably have an urge to double up on your own sun protection. “Our sunscreen is a beautiful whipped texture, you can see it’s almost like whipped cream,” she says in the Instagram clip. “I always say I wanted to attempt to taste it but it’s not a good idea. I do not recommend that.”

Lopez applies a healthy dose all over her face (FYI, experts say you should use about two tablespoons of sunscreen to coat all exposed areas of your face and body or a nickel-sized dollop for just your face alone). Unlike many sunscreens that leave a white cast, Lopez demonstrates how her product almost immediately soaks into the skin and only leaves a subtle sheen. “It was designed to be able to use every single day under your makeup as a moisturiser,” she says. “Every. Single. Day.”

To finish off her regimen, Lopez (who, by the way, apparently filmed Monday’s Instagram video sans-filter — “this is just natural light coming in from the outside,” she says) consumes a dose of That Inner Love Dietary Supplement. The supplements contain 12 essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, olive oil extract, and manganese (which is a mineral said to be linked to collagen production).

“As you all know, beauty is an inside job,” shared Lopez in Monday’s Instagram video. “‘Beauty from the inside out’ is one of our mottos at JLo Beauty and that is spiritually, emotionally, metaphorically, but also really, really practically.” Lopez downs the pill with a sip of water from what is potentially the most dazzling, blinged-out, gold rhinestone-encrusted bottle you’ve ever seen, and signs off with one last sip from her coffee mug. Worth mentioning: In addition to her glowing routine, Lopez also keeps a youthful look by staying active and abstaining from both alcohol and coffee (so it’s a mystery what’s in that mug she’s sipping).

But truly, if five minutes is all it takes to replicate that J.Lo magic it’s probably worth setting that alarm a bit earlier.

