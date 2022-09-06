Joe Jonas is the new face of male cosmetic injectables and I’m all for it

It may not be Year 3000 yet, but Joe is already living in a future where we aren’t ashamed about our aesthetic procedures.

When I first sat down to write this article, I thought about poking fun at Joe Jonas. But taking this angle just didn’t feel right — partly because I secretly wanted to try Botox for myself, so it was hard to laugh at Joe’s decisions, and partly because I am a huge fan of the Jonas Brothers and would support anything they did — even injectables.

For the longest time, cosmetic injectables like Botox have been a taboo topic. Although they are now more widely embraced — at least in Western countries, can’t say the same for Hong Kong — they are still largely female-focused. Well, this is where Joe comes in. Just last month, the second Jonas brother signed on as the face of Xeomin, an FDA-approved Botox alternative.

ICYMI, Xeomin is a form of botulinum toxin like Botox and works in the same way. It blocks movement in the muscles that cause wrinkles in areas like the eyebrows, around the eyes and the forehead.

In 2020, Xeomin appointed the internet’s favourite wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow as its first spokesperson. Two years later, Joe Jonas steps up to take her place, demonstrating how much the beauty landscape has changed. Gender binaries are becoming a thing of the past and Xeomin is tapping into the market early.

While it’s becoming acceptable for people who identify as male, female and everything in between to get cosmetic procedures done in the US, the UK and whatnot, Hong Kong still has a long way to go. Me, I’ve been wanting to get preventative Botox for years now, but without a friend’s reliable recommendation, I fear stepping into a random beauty centre and getting scammed.

So, Hongkongers, can we be more open about our cosmetic procedures? It’s 2022 after all. And Joe Jonas is the new face of Xeomin. That’s how you know good things are coming.

(Lead and featured image: Paul Morigi / Getty)