The 13 best K-beauty sheet masks

Call it a wave that has taken beauty aficionados by storm or a trend that everybody wants to be a part of, Korean skincare is the cynosure of the beauty world currently.
While everything Korean — TV shows, movies, fashion and music — has taken over their counterparts all over the world, their idea of beauty and skincare has the most monumental effect.
From popular products to makeup tips and tricks, people are incorporating Korean beauty routines into their lifestyle and how. And being your harbingers of all things trending and evergreen, we scouted some of the best Korean facial sheet masks you must try, especially if you’re always on the go and making time for regular salon visits is a task for you.
How to choose sheet masks as per skin type?
Korean sheet masks are designed with various ingredients to help manage skin concerns. Crafted with distinct materials and formulations comprising soothing and hydrating components, each sheet mask has a benefit of its own. Hence, you must pick a sheet mask with an ingredient that caters to your skin’s needs. For instance, a hydrating and moisturising mask is an apt pick for people with dry and irritated skin. Look for sheet masks infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, cucumber, shea butter and oatmeal.
Formulated with tea tree, charcoal, green tea and turmeric, these sheet masks are for oily or acne-prone skin. To get brighter and glowing skin, make sure your sheet masks have constituents like vitamin C, potato, ginseng, rice, lemon or milk. Similarly, revitalising and anti-ageing Korean sheet masks would include pomegranate, collagen, hyaluronic acid and blueberry.
What are the benefits of using Korean sheet masks?
Using Korean sheet masks is one of the easiest and quickest ways to reap most of the benefits of Korean skincare. According to a study, “Sheet mask prevents quick evaporation of water phase and extends the time frame the ingredients require to penetrate deep into the skin.” Hence, their nourishing and soothing properties give you a brighter and plumper looking skin in a few minutes.
So, if you’ve been meaning to try the goodness of K-beauty, here are some of the best Korean sheet masks you must try for a healthy and glowing skin.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Innisfree My Real Squeeze Mask - Rice
- Dr.Jart+ Dermask Soothing Hydra Solution Sheet Mask
- Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch
- Too Cool For School Coconut Milk Cream Mask
- Dear, Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Tencel Sheet Mask
- Tony Moly Master Lab HA Mask Sheet
- Benton Snail Bee High Content Mask Pack
- Rael Beauty Vitamin C Mask
- Saturday Skin Intense Hydration Mask
- Starskin The Gold Mask
- Holika Holika Pure Essence Mask Sheet- Pearl
- Oh K! Niacinamide Mask
- AHC Natural Essential Face Mask
Perfect for when you don’t have time for those long beauty sessions, this Korean facial sheet mask can be your go-to product. It’s a moisturising cream-based sheet mask that leaves your skin feeling hydrated and refreshed within a few minutes.
Simply unfold the mask and place it on your face after cleansing and toning it. Remove the mask after 10-20 minutes and gently massage the leftover serum on your skin for complete absorption.
Image: courtesy Innisfree
An effective solution to dull and dry skin, this is one of the best Korean face masks that ensure skin hydration and moisture retention. With aloe vera leaf extract and Aquaxyl as its key ingredients, this product promises healthier-looking skin.
While this one is used like any other sheet face mask, a thin protective film affixed to the mask needs to be removed before placing it on your face.
Image: courtesy Dr.Jart+
This easy-to-use, ultra-thin acne patch helps manage acne while keeping them safe from external factors. The weightless patches help manage spots, target acne-causing bacteria, and minimise the appearance of scars and blemishes.
While it reduces inflammation and shrinks the zit size within a few hours, it can also be worn underneath makeup. Boasting a matte finish in a gradient form, the patch is barely noticeable.
Always use it on a clean and dry face.
Image: courtesy Cosrx
Suitable for all skin types, this chemical-free Korean mask that’s crafted with dual-layered cotton is infused with beneficial and effective ingredients. It’s a cream-based sheet mask enriched with milk proteins and coconut cream which leaves your skin feeling silky smooth, smooth, and hydrated. It gives that instant boost of moisture to your skin and more so, within 10-20 minutes.
Image: courtesy Look Fantastic
As the name suggests, this Korean sheet mask is your one-stop solution to achieving a moisturised skin that feels soothed from within. Infused with a mix of five types of ceramides along with aloe vera, panthenol, and hyaluronic acid, the mask livens up dry and weary skin. This cruelty-free and vegan mask is made with 100% cotton and tencel that reduces skin irritation.
Image: courtesy Dear, Klairs
Formulated with hyaluronic acid that aids in skin hydration, elasticity, and nourishment, this Tony Moly mask sheet is what you need if you have dry and undernourished skin. While the HA maintains the moisture on your skin, the sheet mask’s ultra-thin and skin-fitting material ensures total delivery and effective absorption of the serum.
Image: courtesy Tony Moly
The cruelty-free and dermatologically tested Korean facial sheet mask is suitable for oily, combination and sensitive skin. These masks are armed with a potent blend of ingredients like snail filtrate, bee venom, hollyhock roots, EGF and camellia leaf water.
Using these sheet masks will not only make your skin feel hydrated and refreshed but also help in managing wrinkles, reducing redness, fading acne scars and soothing irritation.
Image: courtesy Benton
Say goodbye to dull and lacklustre skin with this vitamin C radiance-enhancing sheet mask that’s also fabricated in the softest bamboo yarn. Rich in botanical ingredients like pomegranate, mulberry, fig extracts, and various vitamins and minerals, the mask visibly revitalises and brightens your skin. It is cruelty-free, devoid of any chemicals, and meant for all skin types.
Image: courtesy Rael
Get yourself an at-home facial with this soothing bio-cellulose sheet mask soaked in saccharomyces ferment and antioxidants that helps in providing nourishment and freshness to the skin. It is formulated with hyaluronic acid, watermelon extracts, and aloe vera to manage the skin’s natural moisture and further hydrate it intensely.
Image: courtesy Saturday Skin
A luxury bio-cellulose Korean mask that rejuvenates dull and dry skin, the Starskin Gold Mask is a lavish spa treatment in itself that you need. It’s a haven of ingredients like coconut, evening primrose extract, colloidal gold, Ginkgo Biloba leaf extract (commonly called maidenhair tree), adenosine, and kudzu root extract.
Together, they make the skin softer, reduce the appearance of sun damage, wrinkles, and fine lines, and boosts collagen production. If healthy-looking and revitalised skin is on your priority list, this sheet mask is for you.
Image: courtesy Starskin
Apt for skin vitalisation and a whitening effect, this Korean sheet mask lends you a younger looking skin in under 20 minutes. It’s an ultra-fine and highly absorbent sheet that fits perfectly and closely to your face to let it infuse your skin with the powerful ingredients that the mask boasts of. The pearl component brightens up the dull skin tone and enhances natural radiance.
Image: courtesy Look Fantastic
A form of vitamin B3 that’s beneficial for the skin, Niacinamide is the potent ingredient of this sheet mask making it an amazing buy. The mask minimises the appearance of pores, promotes brighter skin, and improves its texture thus, making your skin look younger. It’s a rejuvenating sheet mask that locks in the skin’s moisture and improves its natural glow.
Image: courtesy Look Fantastic
Providing intense hydration, a healthy glow, and smoothness to your skin, this nourishing sheet mask is no less than a spa treatment. It’s a gentle mask that comprises Aqua Ceramide that aids in managing skin’s brightness and glow. It’s made of 100% cotton sheet that feels incredibly soft on the skin.
Image: courtesy AHC Beauty
FAQs
Do Korean sheet masks work?
Yes, while healthy skin greatly depends on multiple factors, including following a proper skincare routine and diet, Korean facial sheet masks give that extra boost to your regimen. They drive ingredients much deeper into the skin, leading to higher absorption of its components.
How to use Korean sheet masks for best results?
Korean sheet masks are effective and super easy to use. However, make sure that you use these sheet masks on a clean and dry face.
Cleanse your face and prep it with a toner (preferably) before applying the mask. Take the mask out of the packet, unfold it and remove the thin protective film affixed to it, if any. Place it on your face accurately according to the cutouts made for eyes and lips.
Let it sit for 15-20 minutes and then take it off. Take the leftover serum in the packet and gently pat it into your skin for complete absorption. Do not rinse it off.
What is so special about Korean skincare brands?
One of the main reasons behind the popularity of Korean skincare products is the high use of natural ingredients. High efficacy, innovative products and the use of new and unique components make Korean skincare stand out.
Do Korean sheet masks work on all skin types?
Korean sheet masks are for everybody as they come in several formulations that help manage different skin conditions and concerns. Choose a mask according to your skin type or pick one that’s targeted towards your skin’s needs for best results.
How are Korean sheet masks different from other brands?
Korean sheet masks are mostly water-based. They are formulated with unique ingredients like snail mucin, liquorice root, fermented rice water, tremella mushroom, propolis and yuza that sets them apart from their other counterparts.
Can we use Korean sheet masks regularly?
It depends on the kind of mask you are using. If it’s a hydrating or nourishing Korean facial sheet mask, you can use it daily. If you’re using an exfoliating or anti-ageing mask, avoid using it frequently.
Are Korean sheet masks reusable?
Reusing the same sheet masks would mean reintroducing all the impurities and bacteria back into your skin. Hence, it should be avoided. To make the most of the product in one go, always squeeze out the excess product from the packet and gently massage it on your skin right after you’ve taken off the sheet.