Net-a-Porter’s Christmas Advent Calendar is here

The devil works hard but fanatics of Net-a-Porter’s annual ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar – jam-packed with some truly incredible, full-sized beauty heroes – work much, much harder. As in: get it now, or lose it forever.

If one must be an early Christmas bird – a cardinal? – in the run-up to the holiday season, let it be at the behest of one of the greatest collation of beauty products of, possibly, all time.

Now in its fifth consecutive iteration, Net-a-Porter’s ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar sells out fast. Really fast. And with over HK$7,000 dollars worth of full-sized products – that number doesn’t even include the minis or smaller sized selection – sold for a fraction at HK$2,600, it’s not difficult to see why.

This year, the 25-count listing, of which 13 are full-sized, showcases editor favourites like Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Vitamin C Serum, Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster serum and MZ Skin’s Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask among its ranks. And if you’re especially savvy, you’d know these skincare-make-up products will make killer stocking stuffers for 25 friends. Or, you know, 25 killer stocking stuffers all for yourself.

Spoiler alert! Every single full-sized item in Net-a-Porter’s 2022 Advent Calendar:

Full-Sized Items In The Advent Calendar Augustinus Bader’s The Face Oil HKD 1930

It’d be the holidays before you know it! Get a head-start on holiday shopping with Net-a-Porter’s ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar.

This story first appeared here.