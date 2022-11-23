facebook
Net-a-Porter’s Christmas Advent Calendar is here
23 Nov 2022 07:20 PM

Net-a-Porter’s Christmas Advent Calendar is here

Joey Wong
Editor

The devil works hard but fanatics of Net-a-Porter’s annual ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar – jam-packed with some truly incredible, full-sized beauty heroes – work much, much harder. As in: get it now, or lose it forever.

If one must be an early Christmas bird – a cardinal? – in the run-up to the holiday season, let it be at the behest of one of the greatest collation of beauty products of, possibly, all time.

Now in its fifth consecutive iteration, Net-a-Porter’s ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar sells out fast. Really fast. And with over HK$7,000 dollars worth of full-sized products – that number doesn’t even include the minis or smaller sized selection – sold for a fraction at HK$2,600, it’s not difficult to see why.

This year, the 25-count listing, of which 13 are full-sized, showcases editor favourites like Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Vitamin C Serum, Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster serum and MZ Skin’s Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask among its ranks. And if you’re especially savvy, you’d know these skincare-make-up products will make killer stocking stuffers for 25 friends. Or, you know, 25 killer stocking stuffers all for yourself.

Spoiler alert! Every single full-sized item in Net-a-Porter’s 2022 Advent Calendar:

It’d be the holidays before you know it! Get a head-start on holiday shopping with Net-a-Porter’s ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar.

This story first appeared here.

Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.

