Beauty Sweep: Aesop’s Exalted Eye Serum, Hermès Plein Air and other new launches

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim after some clever, much-needed Tetris-ing — there is always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Beauty Sweep is a weekly roundup of the best new products you don’t want to miss.

The “Lipstick Effect” is an economic theory that, basically, says: in times of great distress, people treat themselves to nicer versions of things they can already afford. So, rather than splurge way too much on a new designer handbag, a designer lipstick is something cheaper. Affordable, relatively, but still luxurious; still something with layers of packaging to undo and unfurl. Still something that feels like an indulgence. And right now, we all need a treat. Get the lipstick. Get the serum. Get the whole damn skincare range while you’re at it.

Beauty Buys, For Your Consideration: