Our favourite brightening and hydrating eye creams
08 Feb 2022 09:19 AM

Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
With surgical masks being compulsory for the foreseeable future, it’s time to really put some graft in to make sure our eyes — basically the only visible portion of our faces — continue to shine.  

Eye creams are one of those finicky products that we tend to gloss over in our teens and twenties. So unnecessary; we’ve probably never experienced a wrinkle or crease in our lives. Suddenly, at the turn of the next decade, it’s all we can talk about. Does this eye cream contain retinol? Is it hydrating? It is de-puffing? Throw in the excessive straining of eyes at screens all day and — help! — a hint of crow’s feet has been detected.  

Well, it’s time to accept fate and pay a bit more care to the most delicate part of our faces. Here are some of our favourites.  

The best brightening and hydrating eye creams

Hero image courtesy of Ani Kolleshi via Unsplash.

Jump To / Table of Contents

Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream

1 /6

Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream

For a brand touted as producing the “Greatest Skincare of All Time”, we definitely sat up a little straighter when news of their new eye cream was announced. Lightweight and fast absorbing, this science-backed cream also comes encased in a gorgeous ceramic carrier which can be repurposed for whatever beauty or non-beauty related uses that may suit. 

Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream
Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Eye Cream

2 /6

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Eye Cream

If you’ve been following our review sagas, you’ll know that we’ve previously preached about Dr. Barbara Sturm’s anti-aging line here, but just to reiterate, this super rich, glorious cream is a dream to use and oh-so-moisturizing.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Eye Cream
Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream

3 /6

Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream

Launched earlier this year, Caudalie’s Premier Cru line is an anti-ageing formulation a decade in the making. Vegan, fragrance-free and made of 97% natural-origin ingredients, this little tube packs a real punch with a cooling applicator for instant, brighter looking eyes. 

Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream
NARS Light Reflecting Eye & Lash Gel

4 /6

NARS Light Reflecting Eye & Lash Gel

For a brand that launches consistent hard hitters with their cosmetics, so it’s no surprise that NARS’ skincare line also delivers. This new gel formula treats both eyes and lashes to revitalize and refresh, locking in up to 60 hours of moisture and glow.  

NARS Light Reflecting Eye & Lash Gel
Drunk Elephant C-Tango™ Multivitamin Eye Cream

5 /6

Drunk Elephant C-Tango™ Multivitamin Eye Cream

As with other Drunk Elephant products, one is able to mix a dollop of this smooth serum with a combination of their other products. Pro tip: For a cooling effect, leave the bottle in the fridge before use.  

Drunk Elephant C-Tango™ Multivitamin Eye Cream
Laura Mercier Illuminating Eye Cream

6 /6

Laura Mercier Illuminating Eye Cream

Laura Mercier’s new Skin Essentials collection introduces ten products for an effortlessly flawless face; the perfect canvas for make-up, or just leaving the house bare-skinned — whatever suits you best. The Illuminating Eye Cream is a serum comprised of gentle yet efficacious ingredients, including light reflecting violet pearls and caffeine-rich green coffee seed oil. 

Laura Mercier Illuminating Eye Cream
Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
A perpetually hungry individual paired with an acute dirty martini obsession. You'll catch Sandra waltzing around town from gallery openings to various happy hours. Usually waxing lyrical about her 10-step skincare routine or her latest gadget. Currently missing: long ski runs in Hanazono.
