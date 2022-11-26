Prickly Pear Seed Oil: Benefits, uses, and best products to buy

Nothing beats a good all-purpose oil, which may explain our recent and ongoing obsession with argan and coconut oil. But there’s a freshman on the face-oil and hair-oil block, and it may overtake the popular kids. We’re talking about Prickly Pear Seed oil, a cactus-derived oil that may be highly moisturising and skin-softening. Here’s everything to know.

What is Prickly Pear?

Prickly pear cacti, also known as nopal and opuntia, are native to the Americas, Australia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean islands. It’s not often that you’ll be told to put cactus on your face. This is largely due to the fact that cacti are extremely spiny and should not be touched. Because the desert is so sparse, the insides of desert plants are frequently beneficial; consider aloe as an example. Prickly pear isn’t just used in beauty products; it’s also commonly eaten or consumed in distilled, syrupy form.

Benefits of using Prickly Pear oil

Restores skin

The Oleic Acid in this carrier oil also fights free radical damage, reducing the appearance of dark spots that can develop over time.

Skin ageing is reduced

Prickly Pear has the highest levels of Betalains of any plant known. Betalains are potent antioxidants with anti-aging properties.

Provides hydration

Prickly Pear Seed Oil has the ability to retain water even in the driest of conditions. Lather on our Prickly Pear Seed oil immediately after stepping out of the shower to lock in all that moisture for optimally nourished skin.

Acts as a pore tightener

Prickly Pear Oil’s essential fatty acids keep your skin’s collagen layer moist and healthy, which keeps your pores tight.

Great for hair

Prickly Pear oil has anti-inflammatory properties that are ideal for scalp replenishment. It is also high in vitamin E and works as a natural frizz-fighting hair conditioner.

Reduces the appearance of acne

It is also high in amino acids, which stimulate collagen production and promote faster cell turnover, allowing your skin to heal and renew itself.

Promotes natural glow

Because of the presence of supportive omega-6 linoleic fatty acid and brightening vitamin K, prickly pear seed oil is a skin barrier’s best friend. According to research, these skin-beneficial compounds promote a healthy appearance while also imparting a natural glow.

How to use Prickly Pear Seed oil?

To begin using prickly pear, use serums, oils, or moisturisers rather than an alcohol-based product such as a toner. Experts say it can take six to eight weeks to see results, just like any other skin-care product, because skin cell turnover is slow, so it takes several weeks to notice an effect.

Prickly pear seed oil is generally suitable for all skin types unless you are allergic to it. It’s especially beneficial for dry, sensitive, and mature skin. Furthermore, experts say it’s especially beneficial for anyone looking for hydration, antioxidant effects, or who has pigmentation issues on their skin.

To create an emulsion, use 2-3 drops on damp skin or mix it with your favourite alcohol-free facial toner. By combining oil and water, you increase absorption while also providing your skin with a balanced ratio of moisture and hydration, which is a win-win situation.

Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels; Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash