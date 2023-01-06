facebook
SK-II rings in Chinese New Year with a White Rabbit candy collab
Beauty & Grooming
06 Jan 2023 05:00 PM

SK-II rings in Chinese New Year with a White Rabbit candy collab

Charmaine Ng
Editor

Feeling a little hungry, a little nostalgic with this new release.

We’ve seen plenty of beauty and food brands work together over the years, with high-profile launches including Etude House x Hershey’s, The Face Shop x Coca Cola and even Fenty Beauty x HEYTEA. SK-II’s new Chinese New Year release, though, may just be the best collab yet, especially for us Hongkongers.

To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, the beauty giant’s cult-favourite PITERA Facial Treatment Essence has been given a new, time-limited look featuring the iconic White Rabbit. Tapping into our childhood nostalgia, the facial essence dons an all-white exterior, replicating the coat of a white rabbit, and is patterned with the candy brand’s recognisable red and blue shades.

To accompany the special-edition bottle, SK-II has prepared matching red lai see packets covered in White Rabbit graphics. Get your hands on them with each purchase of the PITERA Facial Treatment Essence x White Rabbit product at selected stores in Hong Kong.

Keep an eye on SK-II’s website and Instagram for any updates.

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
