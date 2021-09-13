Spa review: Balance Health incorporates CBD and acupuncture in their latest deluxe facial

In times of stress, there’s nothing more calming than heading to an oasis of tranquillity in the middle of the city to refresh. Tucked away on Arbuthnot Road, high above the crowds, we settle in for a session of Balance Health’s latest holistic facial treatment.

I have always been a proponent of traditional Chinese medicine and methods. Sprained ankle? Bone setting. Tight muscles? Acupuncture. Swollen, sluggish body? Lymphatic drainage massage. Suffice to say, it was welcome news to hear about Balance Health’s latest treatment that incorporated not just a cannabidiol component, as is all the current rage, but also a facial acupuncture session.

The vibe

Balance Health is a holistic health clinic that offers alternative treatments for one’s various needs. Integrating the principles of conventional and complementary medicine, the team seeks to tackle issues in health and well-being with natural practices to make one’s body stronger and less susceptible to illness and disease.

The therapists were professional and efficient, herding me from the lobby, to the consulting room, to the treatment room in no time. I’d never tried facial acupuncture before, but all my questions and concerns were deftly answered as I settled in to a midday session, mind at ease.

Balance Health

The treatment

The Deluxe Facial CBD Package is a two-part treatment.

The first part consists of a consultation with a Chinese Medicine practitioner. In my case, that was Michelle Zhang. She began by checking my pulse, and noted that my left side was tensed and tight, most likely caused by overthinking or stress from problem solving — apparently quite common amongst Hongkongers. My right side was also noted to be quite ‘damp’, along with a possible issue with my digestive system. All in all, rather minor issues.

After the assessment, Zhang led me to a treatment room where we set about to target my health concerns. I was given an herbal tea with two drops of CBD (20ml) to relax while she prepared the needles for my facial acupuncture. Despite my initial reservations about having needles that close to my face, the process was swift and virtually painless. Before I knew it, I had 35 needles in. Wild.

Looking like a human porcupine at Balance Health

To assist with the blood circulation and stimulation, Zhang followed the acupuncture with a singing bowl treatment with a resonance that was delightfully soothing.

The second part of the treatment was with Bodywork Therapist and Energy Healer, Hafsa Khan. Focusing on unlocking energy blockages within our mind and body, Khan started with a guided meditation session before the CBD and Gua Sha treatment began.

To be clear, I own several of my own Gua Sha tools and occasionally give myself a quick facial massage on weekends, but having a professional target your problem areas really is a different experience altogether. Khan was gentle but firm in her ministrations, using the CBD oil with particular focus on my swollen lymph nodes behind my ears and down to my neck.

Photo by Sun Studio Creative via Unsplash

The verdict

The full deluxe facial took about 1.5 hours, and left me feeling very — for lack of a better word — unblocked. The light puffiness in my neck and jaw was gone post-treatment, and I noticed a marked reduction of under eye shadows.

With repeated sessions, the CBD facial and facial acupuncture combination is meant to improve sleep quality and circulation, as well as strengthen one’s immune system. While I cannot vouch for the long-term effects just yet, the short-term benefits were instantly visible, and I walked out with a lightness that I felt in both my mind and body.

—

Balance Health’s Deluxe Facial CBD Package is currently being offered at $1,900 as a launch price (original price $2,400).

27/F, Universal Trade Center, 3 Arbuthnot Rd, Central, +852 2530 3315