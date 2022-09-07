The best moisturizers to buy according to your skin type

Hydration and ample nourishment is the key to radiant and healthy skin. Irrespective of your skin type and concerns, well-moisturized skin is always going to bask in its youthful radiance. And using the right moisturizer every day is a sure shot way to ensure that.

No matter what other skincare products you choose to include or exclude from your beauty arsenal, skipping your moisturiser is not an option. It’s been a mainstay in skin care routines for decades and continues to be so even today.

In fact, layering your serums, mists and actives with a moisturiser to lock it all in only doubles up their efficacy and benefits the skin. It restores the elasticity and softness of the top layer of your skin while protecting its barrier function.

So, if you find that perfect moisturizer for yourself, never let it go. And if you’re wondering how to scout for one that’s ideal for you and your skin type, read on to know more.

How to choose the best moisturizers as per skin type?

Much like any other skincare product, you should always use a moisturizer that’s ideal for your skin type and helps you deal with any skin concerns you may have. Using one that’s not meant for your skin can have adverse effects on your skin. Here’s how you can choose one according to your skin type.

1. Dry skin

If you have dry skin, you should opt for rich moisturizers that are cream, oil or milk-based. It should be hydrating and have nourishing ingredients in its formulation.

2. Oily skin

People who have oily skin should always choose a non-comedogenic and lightweight moisturizer. Water and gel-based formulations work the best for such skin types.

3. Normal or combination skin

People with combination or normal skin will benefit the most from moisturizers that are neither too heavy and oily nor too watery. A light to medium-weight hydrating moisturizer should be your go-to.

4. Sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin (that is also acne-prone or dry), a mild, barrier-repairing moisturizer with soothing and skin-loving ingredients like aloe vera would work best for you. You must avoid products that are infused with harsh ingredients, chemicals, artificial fragrances and dyes. Always opt for non-pore clogging and hypoallergenic moisturizers that are gentle on the skin.

What is the difference between natural and other moisturizers?

Natural moisturizers typically include natural ingredients available in your kitchen that help in keeping your skin hydrated and nourished when applied topically. Some of these ingredients include honey, coconut oil, aloe vera, olive oil, shea butter, almond oil, jojoba oil, sunflower seed oil and argan oil.

As for other moisturisers that are available on the market, they include formulations that are developed to cater to different skin types and concerns. While they could be a mix of all-natural and vegan ingredients, they can also have a blend of chemically derived components to work for your skin without harming it negatively.

How to use a moisturizer?

A moisturizer should always be applied on a cleansed face as it prevents the skin from drying out. This means you should use a moisturizer both in the morning and at night after you’ve washed your face with a cleanser. Additionally, using a moisturizer on slightly damp skin increases its effectiveness as it seals in moisture.

