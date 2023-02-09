The best sunscreens to get according to different skin types

Sunscreen is an irreplaceable part of any daytime skincare regime. For how they not only shield our skin against harmful UV rays but also play a multi-fold role in managing its health, they can majorly affect your skin over time – in all the right ways.
We are constantly exposed to ultraviolet and infrared rays throughout the day, which damage our skin in multiple ways. However, a good sunscreen can protect us from these harmful environmental aggressors and prevent tanning, sunburns and sun spots. It also plays a major role in reducing the appearance of signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and sagging. Known for evening out skin tone and protecting skin proteins (collagen, keratin, elastin) that contribute to keeping the skin healthy and smooth, sunscreens also reduce the risk of skin cancer, especially melanoma.
How to choose sunscreens?
Here are a few factors to consider while looking for the best sunscreen on the market.
1. Skin type
It is always recommended to choose a skincare product as per your skin type. If you have dry skin, creamy and moisturising formulas should be your go-to. Similarly, if you have oily or acne-prone skin, gel or water-based non-comedogenic formulas should be your pick. If you have sensitive and irritated skin, opt for sunscreens that are formulated without harsh chemicals, toxins and fragrances.
2. SPF
Considering the Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of your sunscreen is key. Sunlight comprises two types of ultraviolet rays — A (affecting your skin beneath the surface) and B (shorter rays that cause sunburns). Hence, always choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects the skin from both UVA and UVB rays and that comes with an SPF of at least 30 to 50 or higher.
3. Resistant formulas
Try choosing a formula that’s water and sweat-resistant, especially if you’re looking for a sunscreen you could wear for outdoor activities or a day out at the beach.
4. The type and ingredients
There are two types of sunscreens — physical (mineral) and chemical. Physical or mineral sunscreens (primarily made with FDA-approved ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) create a protective barrier on the skin that deflects UV rays from the body. Whereas, chemical sunscreens absorb the UV rays and convert them into heat so that they don’t harm the skin. You can always choose the type as per your preference.
How to select a sunscreen based on your skin type
Choosing a sunscreen as per your skin type is of utmost importance and here are a few things to keep in mind that can help you do so.
- If you have dry skin, choose a moisturiser that’s infused with broad-spectrum SPF or a sunscreen that’s also formulated with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin.
- If you have an oily and acne-prone skin type, a lightweight gel-based sunscreen that’s also non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic should be your go to.
- For people with sensitive skin, a mineral (physical) sunscreen that’s formulated with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide or both would prove beneficial. These ingredients don’t irritate the skin unlike chemical filters. Ensure that the product is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested. You can also look for calming ingredients like aloe vera, Centella Asiatica, green tea, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide in the formulation.
How to use sunscreens?
You should use sunscreen every day as the last step of your skincare routine 20 to 30 minutes before stepping out during the day. Also, ensure to reapply it every two to three hours, especially when you’ll be exposed to the sun for long. Not to forget, sunscreens should be used 365 days a year (yes, even in winters).
The importance of using a sunscreen every single day is simply non-negotiable and cannot be debated over, even for people with darker skin tones. It is an investment worth making, the advantages of which you’d start noticing after consistent use.
Check out some of the best sunscreens for different skin types
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Cosrx Aloe Soothing Sun Cream
- Avène Very High Protection SPF 50+ Cream
- Kiehl's Ultra Light Daily UV Defense Aqua Gel
- Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
- Sun Bum Face 50 Face Lotion
- Shiseido Global Suncare The Perfect Protector
- La Mer The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid
- Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Sunscreen
- Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Sunscreen
- Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen
- Bioderma Photoderm Sunscreen Face Cream
Protecting your skin against harmful UVA and UVB rays is the Aloe Soothing Sun Cream by the Korean brand Cosrx. It is infused with SPF 50 PA+++ that defends the skin against damage from the sun and environmental aggressors. Providing the benefits of aloe, it also leaves your skin feeling ultra-hydrated, rejuvenated, smooth and comfortable without any stickiness or greasiness.
This sunscreen by Avène is a broad-spectrum UVB-UVA high-protection sunscreen that’s ideal for dry and sensitive skin. Its formulation is a combination of a stable and effective patented filter system, a unique antioxidant complex (for cellular protection) and Avène Thermal Spring Water (for skin soothing and softening properties). It has a velvety smooth texture that feels comfortable on the skin. The sunscreen has a dry touch and is water-resistant and alcohol-free.
Ideal for normal to oily skin types, Kiehl’s Ultra Light Daily UV Defense Aqua Gel sunscreen has high protection SPF 50 PA++++. It features an advanced UVA/UVB technology and pollution protection that safeguards your skin against both sun damage and pollution. It helps prevent the signs of ageing with its water-light formula that’s also suitable for humid conditions.
The Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen is a primer and sunscreen-in-one that preps your skin for makeup while also protecting it with broad-spectrum SPF 40. It has an antioxidant-rich, oil-free formula that glides onto the skin effortlessly and leaves a velvety finish sans any shine. It shields your skin from both sun and blue light emitting from the phones and computers.
The Sun Bum Face 50 Face Lotion has broad spectrum SPF 30 that shields the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. A lightweight and oil-free sunscreen, it is also water-resistant (up to 80 minutes) and is suitable for all skin types. Vegan and cruelty-free, it is also dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free and does not cause any breakouts.
A super lightweight and quick absorbing sunscreen that protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays, dust, soot and dryness, the Perfect Protector by Shisiedo comes with SPF 50+ PA++++. It is infused with SynchroShield technology that strengthens the sunscreen layer on the skin when exposed to water, sweat and heat. This means that this product is suitable for even extreme weather conditions. Additionally, it also prevents fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots caused by harmful UV rays.
This sunscreen by La Mer is a lightweight lotion that quickly absorbs into the skin to protect it against everyday exposure to harmful UV rays. It is formulated with sea-sourced cell-renewing energies of Miracle Broth that helps in rejuvenating the skin back to its health. It can be easily layered underneath your makeup without any cakiness.
One of the best sunscreens that help in re-application over makeup is the Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Sunscreen by Colorescience. It is a powerful, all-mineral sunscreen that’s powered by EnviroScreen Technology that lends optimum protection in a single on-the-go application. It is a 100 per cent chemical-free sunscreen that’s easy to carry and re-apply as many times as you like.
The Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense is a physical sunscreen that offers broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection without leaving any white residue or a greasy layer. It is additionally formulated with antioxidants including grape juice extract, astaxanthin and sunflower shoot extract to prevent your skin from environmental aggressors and free radicals. It also contains marula and raspberry seed oils that minimise the look of fine lines and wrinkles while lending the skin a healthy and youthful look. It is suitable for daily use and is made without any essential oils, SLS, drying alcohol, silicones, fragrances and chemical screens.
The Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen is a chemical and mineral hybrid that’s gentle on the skin, hydrates and boosts glow. Enriched with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and aloe, this broad-spectrum SPF 50 lotion leaves no white cast and feels comfortable on the skin. Safe for even sensitive skin, it is non-comedogenic, non-acnegenic and ophthalmologist-tested.
Offering optimum suns protection with SPF 50+ is the Bioderma Photoderm Max Cream that harnesses the power of anti-UVA and UVB technology and Cellular BIOprotection Complex. Its water-resistant formula glides onto the skin effortlessly, absorbing quickly without leaving and white residue. The defensive and hydrating veil created on the skin feels comfortable, calm and healthy. Free from fragrances and parabens, it is ideal for all skin types including sensitive skin.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Essentially, one should reapply sunscreen every two hours, especially when outdoors.
Answer: As effective as they are, sunscreens might have a negative impact if they aren’t used according to your skin type. For instance, if a person with oily and acne-prone skin uses a cream-based, non-comedogenic sunscreen, it is bound to aggravate the acne situation. Similarly, if people with sensitive skin use a sunscreen that’s formulated with alcohol and fragrances, it might irritate the skin. Non-hypoallergenic sunscreens can further fortify allergies. Similarly, a sunscreen that’s not ophthalmologist-tested might sting the eye and cause pain and irritation.
Answer: Yes, you need to wear sunscreen even when indoors because you are guaranteed to come in contact with UV rays through windows and open doors that let natural light in. Additionally, the blue light from screens also has damaging effects on the skin that a sunblock can protect you from.
Answer: Zinc oxide sunscreens provide you with broad-spectrum protection. The ingredient is also approved not just by dermatologists but also by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A zinc oxide-infused sunscreen also makes for a safer choice for people with sensitive skin.
Answer: Yes, some sunscreens resist sweat and stay in place even after partaking in outdoor physical activities.