Where to buy cult skincare brand CeraVe in Hong Kong

01 Jun 2022 06:30 PM

Beatrice Bowers
Features Editor
You cannot talk about cult skincare brands without mentioning CeraVe.

Launched in 2006, this dermatologist-developed skincare brand is all about treating and helping sensitive skin. Ceramides, a lipid molecule that alleviates dry and damaged dermal barriers, are the key ingredients across CeraVe’s product line, brought to the market at a time where ceramides weren’t in many skincare vocabularies.

Thanks to being so nourishing for easily-aggravated skin on both the face and the body, CeraVe began to blow up across the beauty side of the Internet, backed by influencers, dermatologists and satisfied users.

The key points people celebrate about the skincare brand are straightforward: the brand is affordable, hydrating and formulated so gently and simply that there’s little risk of it worsening your skin’s inflammation. These benefits are especially applicable to people who suffer from conditions like acne and eczema, as CeraVe’s dermatologist-backed prowess has proven time again that it soothes and improves against those ailments.

We know that CeraVe is a great skincare brand to purchase, but unfortunately, it has little presence here. However, if you want to buy CeraVe in Hong Kong, there are plenty of other channels to turn to, and we round them up here. Before we get to the “where”, let’s first glimpse at the “what to buy”.

What to buy

The fantastic thing about CeraVe is that its wide product range lets you use create a one-brand routine. 70 items can be daunting to weed through, so the bestsellers are as follows:

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser: Formulated at a pH of 5.5 (read why this is important here), this gentle gel-to-foam cleanser protects your acid mantle and keeps your face hydrated, rather than stripped, after a wash.

CeraVe PM Facial Lotion: This lotion has made waves across social media for its hydrating, restorative properties. Aside from ceramides, this power-packed product has niacinamide, a wonder ingredient with benefits such as blemish and scar reduction, brightening and anti-inflammation.

CeraVe Eye Repair Gel Cream: The eye area is the most sensitive on the face, prone to fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. This thin, quick-absorbing eye cream corrects these issues with a high dose of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and of course, ceramides.

Where to buy CeraVe in Hong Kong

Zalora

cerave skincare singapore

Not just for clothes! Zalora’s pick of CeraVe products is pretty extensive, and a lot are on sale or sold in nifty two-packs.

Get it here

Watsons

cerave skincare singapore

Good ol’ Watsons. Alongside razors and your pick of candy are skincare picks from CeraVe, though the online selection is pretty slim pickings, so consider heading to your local Watsons in-person.

Get it here

PARKnSHOP

cerave skincare singapore

And if Watsons isn’t convenient enough for you, there’s always PARKnSHOP.

Get it here

Cult Beauty

cerave skincare singapore

Well it’s in the name. Cult Beauty’s buys are all things the founders would use themselves. Specifically, they only stock products that really “blow them away”. There’s a pretty good range of CeraVe products on here, so pick your favourite.

Get it here
Images courtesy of CeraVe

Hong Kong best skincare tips Beauty skincare cerave
Beatrice Bowers
Features Editor
Beatrice Bowers writes about beauty, drinks, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she moonlights as a Niffler for novels and can be found en route to bankruptcy at your nearest bookstore. Don't tell her boss.
Drinks Beauty
