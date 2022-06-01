Part of the DECIEM family, The Ordinary is beloved for its effective clinical technology that is, unlike so much of science-backed skincare, actually quite affordable.
Global cult-brand The Ordinary has been taking the world by storm since its launch in 2016.
This is why the products here are presented with no-frills attached: rather than quirky names to attract customers, all their offerings are simply identified by their main active ingredient. This includes removing the trappings of elaborate packaging as well — all products are found in either laboratory-type dropper bottles or plain grey tubes.
On its website, it lays down the facts in simple terms for the customer: each product is detailed with what ingredients it’s made from, what the ingredients do and how to use the products. It also explains the order in which to use the products for the most effective results, making it a dream for skincare newbies.
If you want to ship directly from The Ordinary’s e-commerce website, free shipping is available for all orders over HK$300. But if you’re building points in the likes of Sephora or Selfridges, those ship The Ordinary to Hong Kong, too.
Here, we’ve compiled a list of reputable online beauty retailers to get you going on your next skincare journey with The Ordinary in Hong Kong.
Europe’s number one premium beauty reseller, Lookfantastic, begun operations in 2016 to bring more products to our sunny shores. Currently, Lookfantastic stocks 47 products from The Ordinary, which include favourites like the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%. The platform is also home to more than 500 other premium beauty brands and 12,000 products. A beauty box subscription is also available, making it a great way to introduce new brands and products into your next skincare routine.
It’s been a long time coming, but Sephora Hong Kong has finally stocked up on the cult brand’s best-selling products, including the Buffet Multi-Technology Peptide Serum and 100% Org Cold Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil. The Bright Skincare Set (pictured) is also a Sephora exclusive kit that includes a gentle daily cleanser, an exfoliating toning solution, a water-based eye serum and a radiance-boosting vitamin C solution for an all-round daily beauty routine.
UK-based beauty platform Beautybay is known to source the hard-to-find brands and products in order to bring their customers what they want. They have over 7,000 products in their portfolio, including new launches every week. As the “ultimate destination for all things beauty”, they hold 102 products from The Ordinary, including the harder-to-find foundation shades from the brand. Beautybay also has its own line of skincare, Skincare by Beautybay, that is not only vegan and cruelty-free, but also packed with prebiotics to support the skin’s barrier to balance and protect against harmful bacteria.
Zalora is a one-stop-shop for all your fashion and lifestyle requirements. It houses over 3,000 famous brands like Christian Dior, Nike and Coach. Zalora stocks around 28 products from The Ordinary. You can find several unique formulations like “Buffet” and “Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5” recommended by skincare experts globally.
ASOS is home to endless scrolls of ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes as well as beauty, which includes picks from the brand The Ordinary. Those familiar with ASOS will know their legendary 20-30% off discount codes that rotate through every few weeks, so wait to purchase if you can. Packages to Hong Kong ship free for orders over HK$480, which, if you’re a regular ASOS shipper, you’ll know isn’t hard to achieve.
Selfridges is home to the world’s most luxurious fashion, accessories, a specific shade of yellow and beauty brands like The Ordinary, which sits comfortably in the multi-brand retailer’s animal-friendly Project Earth curation; The Ordinary does not test on animals, after all. Aside from all the brand’s skincare and treatments, Selfridges also stocks The Ordinary’s range of haircare.
Cult Beauty was started by two friends who grew sick of the half-used potions and lotions on their vanity as a way to curate and sell products — be it “latest scientific discoveries to hundred-year-old remedies” — that truly blow them away. Which means The Ordinary’s ascension into the ranks of Cult Beauty’s buys is really something said about the brand’s efficacy.