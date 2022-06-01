Part of the DECIEM family, The Ordinary is beloved for its effective clinical technology that is, unlike so much of science-backed skincare, actually quite affordable.

Global cult-brand The Ordinary has been taking the world by storm since its launch in 2016.

This is why the products here are presented with no-frills attached: rather than quirky names to attract customers, all their offerings are simply identified by their main active ingredient. This includes removing the trappings of elaborate packaging as well — all products are found in either laboratory-type dropper bottles or plain grey tubes.

On its website, it lays down the facts in simple terms for the customer: each product is detailed with what ingredients it’s made from, what the ingredients do and how to use the products. It also explains the order in which to use the products for the most effective results, making it a dream for skincare newbies.

If you want to ship directly from The Ordinary’s e-commerce website, free shipping is available for all orders over HK$300. But if you’re building points in the likes of Sephora or Selfridges, those ship The Ordinary to Hong Kong, too.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of reputable online beauty retailers to get you going on your next skincare journey with The Ordinary in Hong Kong.