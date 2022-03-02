The best vegan and cruelty-free beauty brands that you can buy in Hong Kong

Clean up your collection with these vegan and cruelty-free beauty brands available in Hong Kong.
Clean and green beauty is on the rise and with more brands than ever before giving us the option to choose vegan, plant based and cruelty-free beauty products, there’s reason enough to make the switch! We’ve rounded up a few of the best available to buy here in Hong Kong island.
Here are the best vegan and cruelty-free brands in Hong Kong
Known for its candy coloured packaging and award-winning formulas, Drunk Elephant has a firm stance on ethical beauty. Certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and only producing skin and hair care products that are free from the ‘suspicious six’ — essential oils, drying alcohols, silicons, chemical screens, fragrance/dyes and SLS, the products not only do good, but leave us with a clear conscience.
Although not all products are vegan (as some of its products contain beeswax, honey and/or seashell derivatives), there are plenty of vegan options to choose from for Hong Kong’s beauty enthusiasts who want to lead a clean lifestyle.
A ‘new culture of skincare’ has arrived; Rihanna’s latest skincare line has been launched in Hong Kong city and it’s 100 percent vegan and cruelty free. With dreams to create a line that was clean, simple, effective, and most importantly, for all to benefit from, Fenty Skin has since made an impression with three, multitasking products packed with powerful health benefits.
Known together as the ‘Start’rs’, the three mimic Rihanna’s skincare routine, and have been designed to complement her coveted Fenty Beauty line. The formulas are oil-free, vegan, gluten-free and keep coral reefs well being in mind having been made with earth-conscious and recyclable materials where possible.
A firm favourite in the world of clean beauty, you can be confident in shopping Aesop‘s range of 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free products. With none of its range containing any animal-derived ingredients or by-products, the brand makes an ongoing core commitment to sourcing its many products through ethical and sustainable methods, only partnering with the most reputable global suppliers.
Luxury, high-performance skincare brand, Sunday Riley is loved world-wide, and although not every product in the range is vegan (but they are all cruelty-free), some skincare contains beeswax, honey and lanolin, there are plenty of animal by-product free options in the range that we can buy here in Hong Kong.
Derived from a recognition for clean, botanical based skin care, founder Sylvie Chantecaille created a company that tapped into the power of plants (and a dash of ground-breaking science) to create game-changing skincare and beauty products. The family owned business is committed to cruelty-free formulas and has plenty of vegan options in its repertoire. The collections also support wildlife conservation — a notion that can be seen in its ‘Vanishing Species’ collection featuring beautiful imagery on its packaging .
‘By harnessing the power of organic and natural ingredients, John Masters Organics creates high-performing hair, skin and body products that are clean, cruelty-free and sustainable.’ Its range boasts botanical products that work wonders for hair, skin and body, are all vegan — with the exception of a few products that contain beeswax or honey (the list can be found here) — and available in over 40 countries worldwide.
Well known for its state-of-the-art primer and cult-favorite highlighting palette, Hourglass is a staple in makeup bags across the globe. Receiving the green light from PETA for its cruelty-free formulas and recently phasing out its non-vegan products from its range (it has pledged to be 100 percent vegan this year), we can begin to confidently shop its primers and powders, highlighters, foundations, skincare and brushes.
Makeup artist to the stars, Charlotte Tilbury has made waves with her legendary Magic Cream; and although sadly this product in particular isn’t 100 percent vegan, there are plenty of products in the range that do not contain animal-derived by-products. If you’re a big fan of the brand but hoping to convert your beauty collection, you can still shop sought-after skincare and makeup from the brand.
This Canadian-born brand is doing right by the environment and animals. Cruelty-free and vegan, the sister duo behind NUDESTIX has produced a collection of easy-to-use makeup crayons that cover all the bases and give you a fresh-faced, nude look. Focusing on face, lips and eyes (and more recently anti-bacterial hand gels that give back to the community), its creamy, pigmented formulas packed in reusable tin cases are perfect for touch ups on the go for busy people in Hong Kong.
Every ingredient included in Herbivore Botanicals’ products is there for a specific therapeutic reason; each drop is ‘active’ and tested on real people — never on animals and always from scratch. Its products invite ritual and regime, asking that you make time for regular pamper sessions and you can rest easy knowing that your skin is soaking up simple, clean ingredients.
Frequently Asked Questions
What do you mean by vegan brands?
Vegan brands are those that don’t use any form of animal ingredients.
What are the key ingredients for vegan products?
The key ingredients for vegan products involves anything that does not come from animal or animal products like honey, milk etc.
Are vegan brands equally effective?
Yes, vegan brands are equally effective as other brands. The presence of plant based ingredients make them as beneficial for your skin as other skincare brands.
What are some of the best vegan brand products in budget?
Some of the popular vegan brand products that are budget friendly are Hourglass, Herbivore Botanicals etc.