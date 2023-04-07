Give yourself some TLC with this guide to salon-like foot massages

We’ve all heard that a foot massage can be really relaxing, especially after a long, strenuous day. Nevertheless, aside from helping us relax and ease achy muscles, it also offers additional health benefits. Continue reading to learn everything.

Your feet never take a day off, therefore it’s critical to pamper them at least once every 15 days or once a month. A foot spa not only gives you beautiful feet, but it also relieves stress and allows you to relax and rejuvenate. The procedure entails soaking the feet in a tub of warm water with salt and aromatic oils, applying cuticle cream, cleansing, scrubbing, and applying a nourishing pack and massage lotion. Getting a regular foot spa has more advantages than you would imagine. Keep reading.

Improves blood circulation

Regular foot spa treatments help improve blood circulation. Not only that, but a foot spa will quickly make you feel rejuvenated and re-energised, making you want to visit one frequently.

Helps with headaches and migraines

A foot spa might help relieve headaches. This is due to the presence of nerve points in the feet. A mild massage during the foot spa treatment activates them and helps in the treatment of headache and migraine symptoms.

Promotes better sleep

Foot massage before bedtime might help you sleep better. A pleasant and relaxing foot massage will assist the body in unwinding, improving blood circulation, and calming the nerves. This, in turn, will promote restful sleep.

Helps alleviate symptoms of PMS and menopause

The most common PMS symptoms include sadness and dissatisfaction, impatience, anxiety, tension, sleeplessness, exhaustion, headaches, and mood swings. At this time, regular foot massages can help reduce the majority of these symptoms.

Similarly, menopausal symptoms, which are identical to PMS with the addition of hot flashes and despair, can be effectively minimised with frequent massages.

Reduces effects of edema in pregnant women

Edema, or swelling caused by fluid retention in the feet and ankles, is very common in pregnant women, particularly in the third trimester. This condition may be treated by massaging the foot on a daily basis, as well as getting enough of rest and eating a proper diet.

Massage of the foot can help with joint discomfort and injury healing, as well as reduce muscle soreness. Massage, when paired with foot and ankle strengthening exercises and stretching, can help to avoid future injuries and speed up recovery from current ones. A brief session three to five times a week will ensure that you avoid injury. We all have clumsy moments, but having a strong and flexible ankle and foot ensures that we avoid painful injuries.

Helps with flat feet and plantar fasciitis

Because of ligament laxity, those with flat feet do not have a normal foot arch, causing the arch to collapse. Although it may not have a significant impact on a person, some people suffer foot pain after even light physical exercise owing to flat feet. Inflammation or deterioration of the plantar fascia can cause chronic heel discomfort (the connective tissue that supports the arch of the foot). Regular foot exercise combined with deep massage (applying intense pressure to the arch) can greatly reduce discomfort and even heal many conditions.

A professional foot massage is a delight, but it is not required to get the benefits. Here’s how to give yourself a foot massage:

1. Sit on a comfy chair. Bend your left leg and softly place your left foot on your right thigh.

2. Pour some skin lotion or oil into your hand. Massage your whole foot, including the toes, arch, and heel, with it softly.

3. Give yourself a more thorough massage. Put your right hand’s knuckles into your left foot. Knead your foot as if it were dough. Instead, work the skin and muscles by grasping a foot with both hands and pressing your thumbs into the skin.

4. Gently pull the toes back and forth or apart with your hands. This stretches the muscles underneath.

5. Repeat on the other foot.

Massage gadgets available at local drugstores or health stores can also assist in relaxing and restoring your feet. Foot rollers are low-tech foot massagers that may be used at home or at work. Just take off your shoes and roll your feet over the massagers for a quick pick-me-up.

