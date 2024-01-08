7 beauty and wellness trends for 2024

If there’s anything that 2023 has proven to us, it’s the fact that social media has become all the more powerful in shaping global trends. Platforms like TikTok play a huge role in influencing users to buy, use, and agree upon something being cool. This also applies to the beauty and wellness trends that are about to come in 2024.

The beauty industry is also heavily affected by what’s hot and what’s not on TikTok. Looking back and forward, we’ve gathered up some of the expert opinions about the beauty and wellness trends that are deemed to ground-break in 2024.

7 Beauty and Wellness Trends Coming in 2024

Sound Bathing

Sound bathing is being offered at spas, retreats, and even gyms worldwide. The sound from the singing bowls will stimulate certain brainwaves that work with our learning ability and memory. Moreover, a lot of people also find the ritual to be a powerful tool that helps with meditation.

Injectable Skincare

A lot of people agree that a thousand-dollar skincare can’t do what a thousand-dollar injectable does. Evidently, this is true in many cases as technology has allowed dermatology to take on another level. Rejuran, Chanel, and SKINVIVE by Juvéderm are some of the examples that gained immense popularity in 2023.

Peach Fuzz

Pantone announced Peach Fuzz as the Colour of the Year 2024, and we’re waiting to see how peachy makeup will evolve this year. With the warm, girly makeup already in style, peach tones are expected to be taken up very easily all around the world.

One Size Doesn’t Fit All

Niche skin products that cater to specific needs, lifestyles, and limitations are gaining more spotlight. Users have come to believe that all skins are different and there isn’t a one-size-fits-all product anymore. Skincare for menopause, melanated skin, and vegan skincare are some of the emerging examples.

Ombré Aesthetics

Balayage hair has been on the rise for quite a few years. One of the reasons that this gradient colour hairstyle is widely loved by young people might be its longer wear time – you can let your dark roots grow out and it still looks amazing. Ombré hair is not the only thing as ombré nails and lips are also on the rise.

Medicinal Mushrooms

Fungi have increased their roles in medicinal uses more and more every year, especially in the Western side of the world, but the ingredient will be mostly associated with brain benefits this year. As an example, lion’s mane is used to deal with symptoms of depression, anxiety, fatigue, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Burnout Breaks

While the digital era has allowed checking in to work possible everywhere, it has also contributed to burnout for workers around the world. Therefore, people are seeking time away from screens by implementing a social detox as part of their burnout breaks.

[Hero and featured image credit: Dior]