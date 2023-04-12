6 benefits of pomegranate juice that makes it a must-add fruit to your wellness routine

The fruit of the Punica granatum tree, pomegranate, actually belongs to the berry family. This gorgeous fruit might be a handful when it comes to peeling and eating it. But the benefits of pomegranate juice makes it a must-have on your shopping list on your next visit to the market.

Our earliest childhood memory is when our mother or grandmother would take the pain of peeling the fruit and cutting it up for us, just so we could enjoy the sweet, seedy fruit . As we have grown up and time is at a premium, peeling and cutting pomegranates has gone for a toss. Hence, pomegranate juice to the rescue. Not only is it easier to access and tastes delicious, it is packed with antioxidants and a number of other health benefits. Let’s find out the pomegranate juice benefits.

Health benefits of Pomegranate juice

Rich in antioxidants

Like we mentioned earlier, pomegranates are packed with antioxidants called polyphenols. These work in reducing free radicals called reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the body. High levels of this free radical can lead to oxidative stress, which in turn leads to cell damage and inflammation. Pomegranates help in reducing these free radicals.

Prevents cancer

According to the National Institutes of Health America, pomegranate is one of the natural remedies that may help treat or prevent prostate cancer. The polyphenols in pomegranate helps aid in preventing the growth of cancer cells in the prostate. Further studies have also found that benefits of pomegranate juice include reduction in prostate-specific antigen levels and the inhibition of tumour growth.

Anti-inflammatory properties

The polyphenols in pomegranate have anti-inflammatory properties as well, which can treat various inflammatory conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and metabolic and cardiovascular disorders. There have been studies and evidence that pomegranate juice may help people with bowel and digestive disorders as well.

Prevents heart diseases

Pomegranate juice benefits also include lowering blood pressure and protecting the heart and arteries. It was found in a 2012 research that pomegranate juice can reduce the oxidative stress in your cardiovascular system, thus lowering the risk of forming cholesterol, accumulation or unhealthy fats, or oxidised lipids, in the blood vessels and of developing atherosclerosis.

Beneficial for the skin

Pomegranate juice benefits also include boosting skin health. It prevents the production of certain toxic compounds in the skin, which helps protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun (UV-B radiation). This feature of pomegranate also helps in reducing photo-ageing and skin cancer.

Might help with obesity

Pomegranate contains bioactive compounds, which might be beneficial in weight loss. These compounds decrease the lipid or fat accumulation, enhances the breakdown of fats, and limits the enzymes which are responsible for fat formation. But this has not been extensively researched on humans yet.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock