Sculpt your core with these effective bodyweight exercises for belly fat

If you think staying fit and in shape comes at the cost of an expensive gym membership, these bodyweight exercises will prove you wrong. These exercises for belly fat not only pack in loads of benefits for your overall health, but they are also easy and convenient.

In line with your HIIT workout (or high-intensity interval training), these bodyweight exercises fit perfectly. In fact, they are the reigning champions of HIIT. The beauty of these exercises is that you don’t need a lot of weights; you use your body weight to move around and utilise gravity to build muscle and burn belly fat. All you need to do is learn how to use and move your body for the best results in reducing belly fat. Here are the five best exercises you can do using your body weight to burn belly fat.

Elevate your fitness game with the best bodyweight exercises

Press-ups

Press-ups are an excellent way to build muscle mass, strength, and endurance. To perform them, start with your entire body weight balanced on your toes and hands beneath your shoulders while keeping your body straight. Engage your core and keep it locked so that your head, glutes, and heels form a straight line. In this position, lower your body until your chest is about an inch away from the ground, then lift up by fully extending your arms.

Overhead crunch

The overhead crunch is an ideal bodyweight exercise for targeting the abs and elongating the upper body, making it even more challenging. To do this exercise, lie down on your back, extend your arms over your head, and align your body in a straight line. Bend your knees while keeping your feet flat on the floor. Lock your arms, and in this position, engage your core to crunch your shoulders off the floor.

Star plank

Building core strength enables you to perform more intense bodyweight exercises and, needless to say, burn belly fat faster. To do the star plank, start in a press-up position, and push your palms and toes away from your body until they form an “x” shape. Engage your core to maintain a straight line from your head to your toes. Hold this position for some time, then return to the press-up position.

Spider crawl

The spider crawl is a full-body bodyweight exercise that targets your core, legs, arms, chest, and shoulders. Start from the press-up position, then raise one foot off the floor and bring the knee up towards your elbow. Hold this position for a while, then return to the starting press-up position. Repeat on the other side, and you have completed one set of the spider crawl.

Burpees

To perform burpees, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Push up until your arms are straight, then tuck in your legs at the bottom of the squat position. Jump upward using your heels until you are six inches off the floor, then repeat.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock