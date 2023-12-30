The best foods to choose for a post-festive season detox

The time between Christmas and New Year is that of abundance. This not only includes sharing plenty of love with family and friends but also having lots of scrumptious meals. However, this indulgence can become a real concern, as a combination of calorie-dense foods, less exercise, late nights, increased consumption of alcohol, and much more result in low energy and immunity levels. Though the body is usually capable of flushing out toxins, it needs a little extra help after the festive season to recover. That’s where a detox food diet can come in handy. What it involves is a modification of behaviours — both in food and exercise — that can go a long way in helping you feel fit and fine again.

How to detox after the festive season

The first thing to do is to call a halt to all the unhealthy behaviour we exhibit during the holidays. British campaign group Alcohol Change UK promotes the concept of ‘Dry January’, encouraging people to abstain from alcohol for the entire month. If that’s too much of a tall order, try to cut down on your consumption to give your liver ample time to recover.

The other adjustment you can make in your diet is to start eating healthy foods. This is the time to regulate one’s consumption of meat, processed and refined foods, sugary treats and salt-rich snacks. Eating meals on time and sticking to a regular schedule of exercise and sleep will also help in achieving a successful detox programme.

Furthermore, since the period after Christmas is still within the winter season, you might find yourself less thirsty and not drinking enough water every day. Inadequate hydration can affect your energy levels, which can slow down your recovery after a hectic party season. Mild dehydration can also result in headaches, so it is essential to have a moderate amount of water at regular intervals.

There are some effective ways to increase your water intake. One way to drink more water is to always carry a bottle with you. You can also pick a bottle with an infuser and add cucumber, mint or lemon slices to its inner basket. This way, the water will acquire its nutrients and flavour. Eating fruits and vegetables like watermelon, tomatoes and cucumber that have a high water content is also advisable. There’s also the option to download an app that reminds you to drink water at regular intervals.

Here are the foods that will help you detox

Yoghurt

There’s a reason why both grandmothers and doctors recommend curd-rice as a one-stop solution for upset stomachs. It’s because yoghurt, particularly the homemade kind, is packed with probiotics and can improve your gut health.

Yoghurt is also loaded with nutrients, including B vitamins, calcium and magnesium, and thus strengthens the immune system. It also makes you feel satiated with just a small serving, helps fight bad breath and is good for the skin.

It is easy to include yoghurt in one’s daily diet in a variety of ways. You can eat fresh fruit and yoghurt together as a healthy breakfast or daytime snack, adding ingredients such as granola, chia or flax seeds, nuts, nut butter and honey. It can also be incorporated into smoothies, or one can make traditional drinks such as lassi and chaas.

One can always buy packaged yoghurt, but homemade curd is the best and easiest to make. Greek yoghurt is also slowly gaining popularity in India. It is thicker and more protein-packed than regular yoghurt.

However, those allergic to dairy should avoid yoghurt or opt for vegan options.

Broccoli, kale and spinach

Fresh, leafy vegetables are always a good item to include in one’s diet. And that becomes particularly important if one is looking to achieve a detox. Eating vegetables such as broccoli, kale and spinach is beneficial for the liver and boosts detoxification in your system. They are also loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that keep the body healthy and boost the immune system.

Swapping meats, especially processed eats like sausages and ham, with leafy vegetables will also help keep meals lighter. There is also clinical evidence to show that consumption of approximately one serving per day of green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, turnip greens, lettuce and Swiss chard, and corn, carrots, lentils and beans may help to slow the cognitive decline associated with ageing.

Fresh fruit

Strawberries, oranges, pineapple — fruits are a great option for when you want to detox. Lemons are a good source of vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and copper. They help tackle bloating and flush out toxins from the body. Pineapples have more vitamin C than oranges and contain the digestive enzyme bromelain, which helps cleanse your colon and assists with digestion.

It is best to eat the whole fruit to reap its advantages rather than drinking its juice, which can spike blood sugar. This way, you will also be able to benefit from the fibre present in the fruit.

Oily fish

Salmon, anchovies, tuna and mackerel are high in omega-3 fatty acids and are very beneficial to the liver. Eating these oily fish is also said to have a positive impact on mental health.

If you are not able to manage one to two servings of fish every week, fish oil supplements can help you get enough omega-3. Supplements can also help in reducing some of the risk factors associated with heart disease. They do this by decreasing cholesterol levels and reducing triglycerides and blood pressure.

However, before adding any supplements to your diet, consulting a dietician is advisable.

Beetroot

Rich in protective antioxidants, beetroots also protect the gut and improve digestive health. This makes them a good choice for a detox regimen. The purple-crimson vegetable is a rich source of fibre and one of the richest vegetable sources of glutamine, which supports the body’s immune and digestive systems. Beetroots can easily be added to salads, savoury pancakes or soups.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How to do a seven-day detox?

A detox plan should include drinking lots of water, avoiding processed foods, eating meals on time and getting plenty of sleep. It is best to consult an expert dietician before starting any detox regimen.

– How can I detox myself in two days?

Drink a good quantity of water, eat more natural and unprocessed foods, go to bed early and avoid long meal gaps. Get advice from a qualified dietician before starting any detox programme.

– What foods are best for detox?

Yoghurt, fresh fruit, oily fish (salmon, anchovies, tuna and mackerel) and beetroot are some of the best foods for detox.

– How do you detox after the festive season?

Any detox diet that one follows after the festive season should focus on avoiding refined foods and flushing out harmful toxins from the body. Consuming detox foods such as oily fish (salmon, anchovies, tuna, and mackerel), fresh fruits, vegetables, and yoghurt can improve one’s digestive system and help detox the body. Maintaining a balanced diet would also be beneficial to one’s overall health.

– How can I eat healthy during the festive season?

To stay healthy during the festive season, include yoghurt, green leafy vegetables like spinach and turnip greens, fresh fruits, lentils, nuts and fish in your diet. It is also essential to maintain regular mealtimes without long gaps in between. One should also avoid having late-night feasts and drink liquids slowly.

– Can I eat eggs during a detox?

Yes, you can eat eggs while following a detox programme for your body.