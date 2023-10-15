From wine to gin to pumpkin spice latte, now you can bathe in your favourite drink

Relaxing in a bath filled with wine or gin might sound like a strange idea, but it could soon become the norm. More and more beauty and wellness professionals are serving up drinks that are as popular as they are unusual, but without their customers ever taking a sip. Here’s a look at some of the spas that are taking inspiration from the drinks menu and brewing up exotic baths.

Not even 10 years ago, the idea of slipping into in a whirlpool bath — or even a regular bath — brimming with beer might have sounded ridiculous. But, over the years, it has become a beauty treatment like any other, with spas like this springing up all over Europe. The concept is simple: just immerse yourself in this hoppy water to take advantage of its virtues, possibly while sipping on a pint — or not, as the case may be. It’s a moment of relaxation that can also be fun, and it seems to have inspired a whole new line of beauty experiences themed on drinks. Here are three surprising wellness experiences that put well-being and indulgence on the menu.

Exotic baths where you can soak in gin, wine and pumpkin spice latte

Gin: The power of aromatherapy

Glasgow, Scotland, is home to the world’s one and only spa entirely dedicated to gin. Rest assured, no one is taking a dip in the famous 40% alcohol spirit — the consequences would be disastrous. Here, it’s about enjoying the virtues of the botanicals used to create the drink. Simply named the Gin Spa, it was opened by the founders of Gin71, a cocktail bar in the same city, and offers a host of services including facials, body treatments, massages, specialised treatments and reflexology, using natural ingredients such as bergamot, coriander, lemon and orange. And, of course, this gin-themed moment of relaxation ends with a glass of the famous alcoholic beverage — unless the customer specifies otherwise.

Pumpkin spice latte: The power of spices

The pumpkin spice latte, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, has always been a popular fall drink, particularly in the USA, but perhaps not to the point of bathing in the seasonal beverage. However, this could soon be possible in the UK, according to the SpaSeekers.com platform, which plans to create the first ‘pumpkin spice latte’ spa day this fall. The program includes a PSL hot tub with a warming, soothing blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, pumpkin purée and a drop of coffee, as well as a facial designed to harness the benefits of pumpkin and the aforementioned spices, plus a massage themed on pumpkin pie. It sounds like an intriguing wellness escapade which, despite its unusual nature, should appeal to many a fan of the famous spiced beverage.

Vinotherapy: The power of grapes

Next stop, Bordeaux, France, where travelers in search of relaxation can slip into an exotic bath of wine. The famous wine-making region certainly lends itself to such an experience, even if the concept may sound surprising. The first establishment of its kind, the Wine Beer Spa, opened its doors in the city just over a year ago, and offers the chance to relax in a concoction formulated from hot water enriched with the various components of wine in order to take advantage of their health and skin benefits — and without wasting any precious bottles. The wine bath can even be accompanied by a glass of local wine to sip on, should you like. This well-being experience can be enjoyed solo, as a couple, or with friends, depending on the formula chosen. A beer bath experience is also available for those who prefer it.

