Best gym memberships in Hong Kong for getting your flex on!

Hongkongers may be a busy bunch, but we’re also fitness enthusiasts—look at the array of gyms available in the city. Of course, the best way to lead a well-balanced lifestyle is to regularly hit the gym, whether for a much-needed workout or a casual sweat session over the weekend. See our picks of the best gym memberships in Hong Kong!

Want to get your blood pumping? In need of some adrenaline? Or some pilates to relieve stress? Hong Kong has plenty to offer regardless of what kind of workout you want! With gyms continuously popping up, there’s certainly no shortage here. But being spoiled for choice also leaves you wondering where to sign up to make your money and time worthwhile. So, to save you time, we curated the list of the best gym memberships in Hong Kong.

The best gym memberships to sign up for in Hong Kong

Pure

Whether you love fitness, yoga, or both—Pure has you covered. With its Pure Fitness and Pure Yoga brands, you get access to a range of different classes. Pure also has more than 20 locations in Hong Kong to choose from!

Membership fee: Fees vary, depending on specific branches. For instance, a one-month pass at the Pacific Place branch costs HKD 2,000 while Kinwick Centre costs HKD 2,200. There are also six-month, and 12-month passes available starting at different price points depending on the branch you’re signing up for. There’s an additional HKD 2,000 joining fee.

Benefits: The one-month pass gets you a free upgrade to access all 22 Pure locations in Hong Kong along with access to a wide range of classes for different levels.

Signature classes:

BodyPump: a resistance training workout to improve strength while shaping muscles.

BodyCombat: draws from a wide array of martial arts disciplines like karate, muay Thai, and taekwondo.

Facilities: Brain stimulators, kickboxing spaces, powerlifting platforms, and more.

Address: Various locations across the city

Phone: Various contact numbers across the city

Website: puregroup.com.hk

XYZ

Previously just a spin studio, XYZ reopened to introduce new classes such as yoga, boot camp, dance, and more. XYZ focuses on the Chinese principle of yin and yang, differentiating itself from other gyms or fitness centres in the city. Through their holistic approach, members can develop their own harmonic balance and enjoy optimal well-being.

Membership fee: The membership fee depends on the number of classes you’d like to sign up for. One class costs HKD 350 and expires in seven days. 10 classes cost HKD 3,000 and are valid for 60 days while 20 classes cost HKD 5,500 for 20 classes, valid for 150 days.

Benefits: If you’re unsure what gym membership package to sign up for, you can go with a three-class trial class for HKD 500, valid for seven days. This offer is only available for new members.

Signature classes:

1Heart: a boot camp course allowing your heartbeat to synchronise with music.

Grounding Your Roots: a yoga course with a focus on alignment, strength, and body awareness.

Born to Move: a spin class.

Facilities: The studio spans over more than 9,400 square feet with three distinct spaces: Mycelium, Cocoon, and Cave. Each designated room is used for specific classes. For instance, Cocoon focuses on ‘slower’ activities like yoga.

Address: 12/F, China Building, 29 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2865 0999

Website: youarexyz.com

Renation

Renation is the brainchild of Cookie DPT and Carbon founder, Wil Fang. He joins hands with other figures in the leading industry—Jess Shih, Soojin Leu, and Dan Yeung—to bring this gym to life. For Renation, mental well-being is just as important as physical well-being. As such, you can expect classes to focus on building strength but also body condition, as well as recovery.

Membership fee: Packages come in credits rather than classes. Each class is worth three credits. A total of 30 credits cost HKD 3,200 while 60 credits cost HKD 6,000. Meanwhile, 120 credits cost HKD 11, 2000. Monthly membership costs HKD 3,288. The credits and monthly membership apply to all types of classes. If you aren’t ready to commit yet, you can opt for the drop-in session which costs HKD 350 for ReCycle or ReCondition classes or HKD 240 for Recover classes.

Benefits: Renation has regular classes every day with the earliest at 7:00 am. You can check out the full schedule on the official website. Enjoy regular sunset rides on the rooftop of Carbon!

Signature classes:

ReCycle: a high-intensity and music-driven cardio workout of rhythmic indoor cycling.

ReCondition: strength and conditioning classes for all body parts.

Facilities: Weight room for programs catering to users with diverse needs and focuses. Also, rest and stretch with the help of physiotherapists and sports masseuses. After the workout, enjoy a snack or drink from Rention’s menu.

Address: 3/F, H Code, High Block, 45 Pottinger Street, Hong Kong

Email: info@teamrenation.com

Website: teamrenation.com

Project S

Working out isn’t a personal affair at Project S because they champion the magic of group fitness. It’s also all about getting great results in a short amount of time, given the busy lifestyle in Hong Kong. As such, Project S provides workouts that combine strength and cardio.

Membership fee: There are plenty of packages to choose from, but new joiners can take advantage of the 3-for-1 offer. With this, you get to enjoy three classes for the price of one for just HKD 380. Five classes cost HKD 1,800 while 20 classes cost HKD 6,500. There’s an exclusive offer for 10 classes just for HKD 2,500 from the original price of HKD 3,500. If you want more classes, there’s also a package for 50 classes for HKD 15,500.

Benefits: Enjoy flexible and real-time pay as you go to the class. You also get to experience a penthouse setting, thanks to its location in The Chelsea.

Signature classes:

Project Strong: a 50-minute class combining HIIT and spin.

Les Mills RPM: a 45-minute group indoor cycling workout.

Facilities: Light bright penthouse setting overlooking the harbour, spa-like changing rooms, and top equipment such as stage bikes, and Lululemon mats.

Address: 33-34/F, The Chelsea, 69 Jervois Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2328 8211

Website: project-s.com.hk

Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness prides itself in welcoming fitness enthusiasts 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They’re staying true to their “anytime, anywhere” motto! With more than 5,000 centres across 32 countries, it’s one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing gyms.

Membership fee: There are two types of gym memberships: one-year and six-month plans. The one-year plan costs HKD 550 per month while the six-month plan costs HKD 650 per month. New joiners don’t need to pay in advance.

Benefits: In addition to 24-hour access, you get your own key to access all the clubs worldwide, a month after your membership activation. There are more than 30 branches in Hong Kong alone and more than 5,000 branches across the world. Some branches provide members with small group training classes in activities like yoga, HIIT, gravity training, and more.

Signature classes: Spin classes, Zumba, cardio, yoga, and body conditioning classes.

Facilities: Each club comes with individual toilets, changing rooms, and bathrooms so you can get ready with ease. Equipment includes treadmills, ellipticals, rowing machines, and many others.

24/7 Fitness

24/7 Fitness caters to the fast-paced lifestyle of many Hongkongers. As its name suggests, the 24-hour gyms allow fitness enthusiasts to work out on their own time. So, whether you’d like to hit the gym before work or release stress after work, 24/7 Fitness welcomes you.

Membership fee: Gym membership fees come in two types: personal training (PT) classes or monthly memberships. While PT classes (1-10 sessions) cost HKD 800, monthly membership classes cost HKD 700. You can take more than 150 sessions for just HKD 550. Meanwhile, 12-month membership cost HKD 548 per month and 6-month membership costs HKD 748 per month. The longer the membership, the cheaper you have to pay per month. In fact, a one-month membership costs HKD 1,048.

Benefits: You can access any of the branches across the city anytime. The gym is open 24/7.

Signature classes: 24/7 Fitness doesn’t focus on group classes. Sign up for a personal trainer if you want to get curated classes. See the list of personal trainers on their official website.

Facilities: Automated self-services, state-of-the-art and eco-friendly equipment.

Address: Various branches across the city

Phone: Various contact numbers across the city

Website: 247.fitness/en

Flex Studio

Compared to other gyms and fitness studios in Hong Kong, Flex Studio focuses on pilates, yoga, and other cardiovascular training regardless of your fitness level. In addition, they cater to children, teenagers, as well as mothers!

Membership fee: Get 40 per cent off on trial group classes for new members. There are different Intro Packs to choose from depending on what you’re looking for. Pilates Intro Packs are valid for four weeks and cost HKD 1,650. They consist of two- to three-person group classes and two small group classes. You can also opt for pay-as-you-go classes which start from HKD 340 for a group class. Credit packages are also available starting from HKD 280. Visit the official website for more information.

Benefits: Personal and private training sessions are available for both yoga and pilates-based workouts in an intimate environment. There are three branches in Hong Kong to choose from.

Signature classes:

Barre Sweat 45: a 45-minute class for you to break a sweat and get your heart pumping.

Hatha Yoga: focuses on varying yoga poses for meditation and better health.

Facilities: State-of-the-art equipment and a contemporary boutique environment with towels, shampoos, and more.

Address: 3/F, Man Cheung Building, 15-17 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2813 2399

Website: flexhk.com

YMCA

In addition to providing hostel services, YMCA has also a fitness centre in Hong Kong offering fitness and health programmes. Located in Tsim Sha Tsui, locals and visitors alike can take advantage of the various facilities available ranging from swimming pools to saunas as well as classic weight training rooms.

Membership fee: Basic gym membership is available in three-month (HKD 2,265), six-month (HKD 4,500), and 12-month (HKD 8,820) packages. You can also opt for short-term membership such as the Fitness Pass which offers a choice of four-, eight-, or 12-times use of gym facilities. It’s valid for either one month (HKD 440) or two months (HKD 840 or HKD 1,080). Monthly Fitness Pass costs HKD 950 and you get unlimited use of designated facilities.

Benefits: Access to facilities like indoor swimming pools, sauna, and weight training in the fitness centre. Enjoy flexibility with the Trial Day Pass for only HKD 120 (YMCA members) or HKD 200 (non-members).

Signature classes: Membership isn’t class-based so you’re free to work out in your own time. Classes such as aerobics are available upon inquiry.

Facilities: Gym room, weight room, swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi, free lockers and towels.

Address: 41 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2268 7055

Website: ymca.org.hk

So, Hong Kong are you ready for some amazing workout sessions?