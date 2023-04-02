Everything to know about the health benefits of houseplants

Houseplants play a significant role in creating not only an aesthetically pleasing ambience indoors but also enhancing the quality of air and reducing stress levels, among other health benefits.

But if you are a beginner who is eager to invest in houseplants, choosing the right ones that are also easy to maintain can be tricky. Thus, here are some ways to pick the best indoor plants for your home and all about their health benefits.

How to get started with houseplants

1. Consider the plant’s size and space: Choose an indoor plant based on where you want to place it. For instance, if you want to buy a houseplant for your bedroom, get one that produces oxygen at night as well. Similarly, if you want to purchase one for your living or drawing room, go for one with superior air-purifying capabilities. Some of these plants are snake plants, spider plants, peace lilies, aloe vera and English ivy.

2. Know the plant’s purpose: Look for indoor plants that are known for their air-purifying and health benefits. If you suffer from any respiratory condition, opting for indoor plants that promote respiratory health and reduce airborne bacteria can be helpful. However, always consult a doctor before doing so in case you have allergies.

3. Check the plant’s health: Buy indoor plants from a reputed seller who has a good track record of selling healthy plants. Avoid plants that show signs of pests, yellow leaves, or other damage.

4. Take care of the plants: Once you have bought your indoor plants, make sure to take good care of them. Water them regularly and provide them with the right amount of light and nourishment.

Health benefits of indoor plants

Reduces stress level

According to research published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology, indoor plants reduce stress and help usher in positivity, peace and comfort into our homes. During the study, the participants were asked to perform two activities — repotting a houseplant or finishing a quick digital assignment. Things like the heart rate and blood pressure of all participants were assessed after each task. The results showed that working with plants helped participants lessen stress on both mental and physical levels.

This is because of the presence of “outdoorphins,” or M. vaccae, which are soil-dwelling microorganisms that act as natural antidepressants. When they come in contact with the body, it helps release cytokines, which are protein-based cell signalling molecules that aid cell-to-cell communication in immune responses. Cytokines improve mood and encourage the brain to produce more serotonin.

Increases cognitive skills

A Texas A&M University research found that having potted plants can enhance the capacity to think creatively when solving a problem. Similar results were obtained by researchers at Exeter University, UK, who discovered that indoor plants increase well-being by 47 per cent while enhancing focus. Also, they found that plants can boost memory by up to 20 per cent and other cognitive skills.

These benefits are usually triggered by a plant’s revitalising scents, vivid hues, and oxygenating properties. For the brain to function at its best, the ratio of oxygen to carbon dioxide must be at the right levels.

Helps recover from illness

Yes, indoor foliage also speeds up recovery from illness. In fact, a study by Kansas State University, US, suggests using indoor plants is a “noninvasive, affordable, and effective supplemental treatment for postoperative patients.”

Additionally, horticulture treatment may benefit patients in healthcare institutions, according to a study conducted by Texas A&M University, US. This serves as the primary reason for recommending indoor plants to a patient who is recovering from severe illness, as it promotes clean indoor air quality by reducing air pollution.

There are many plant-based therapies like horticultural therapy by the American Horticultural Therapy Association, which help heal the physiological and psychological stress of patients.

Boosts productivity

Devoting a lot of time to tedious tasks might cause psychological exhaustion and induce unpleasant feelings that can impair the ability to pay attention. And, according to a study published in Springer, observing a plant in this scenario can increase curiosity, help refocus attention, and replenish drained energies.

Additionally, a 1996 Journal of Environmental Horticulture research suggests that having plants nearby made students at a college computer lab work 12 per cent faster, and they felt less anxious. This is because plants boost both productivity and imaginative thinking.

Improves air quality

The air inside homes or workplace can be more polluted as compared to that outside, according to the American Lung Association. Thus, we must take preventive steps to keep the air clean, and adding houseplants to your home is one of them.

Another research claims that spaces with houseplants have up to 60 per cent fewer airborne moulds and bacteria like asbestos, radon, formaldehyde, benzene, and carbon monoxide, than those without any vegetation.

Conclusion

Indoor plants help reduce toxic airborne pollutants that encourage fresh air indoors. Keeping them in your house or place of business can be relaxing, as they reduce stress levels and increase creativity and focus. Additionally, scientific studies have revealed that offices with indoor plants have reported increased work performance, employee well-being, and fewer sick leaves.

(Main and featured image: courtesy of vadim kaipov/Unsplash)