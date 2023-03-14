Wondering why sea kelp is trending on social media? Find out its amazing benefits

Thanks to Japanese cuisine, the world was introduced to delicious seaweed somewhere around 2010. Used in many food items like sushi, salads, and dressings, the sea vegetable was a rage back then, and it still continues to be a favourite among many people. However, there is a new sea vegetable taking over the world right now. Sea kelp is the latest addition to the list of superfoods that should be included in your diet for its many benefits.

If you are hearing about kelp for the first time, let us tell you that this sea snack has many amazing benefits. In India alone, you can easily get sea kelp tablets and supplements that may aid in your overall health. A staple in many Asian cuisines, sea kelp is loaded with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which helps in achieving a healthy lifestyle. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) iterates that sea kelp is one of the best natural food sources of iodine as well.

Consuming sea kelp directly or taking tablets and supplements is quite beneficial for your hair and skin. The sea vegetable is loaded with nutrients like magnesium, iron, Vitamin A, and folate that aid hair and skin health. Apart from this, there are several other health benefits of including sea kelp in your diet. Let’s take a look at how can you benefit from consuming sea kelp.

Take a deep dive into the many benefits of sea kelp

One can easily find sea kelp at the beach. This marine plant looks just like seaweed, only that it is comparatively large and in brown in colour. Kelp grows in shallow, nutrient-rich saltwater near coastal fronts. The sea vegetable is slightly different in taste and nutrient profile from the seaweed you find in your sushi as well. Read on to know the benefits of sea kelp.

It helps in sustaining bone health

Sea kelp is a rich source of calcium, and vitamins K, A, and B12. It is also loaded with iron. These nutrients, especially Vitamin K, are very good for bone health. The calcium and vitamin D ensure healthy bone metabolism. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests that a person should consume 90 micrograms of this sea vegetable per day for good bone health.

Benefits of sea kelp for the skin

It’s Vitamin sea! The marine plant is packed with antioxidants which ensure that the skin is protected from sun damage, pollution, free radicals, and other environmental stressors. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that relieve redness and irritation caused by dryness and conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and acne. The high mineral content and fatty acids in sea kelp benefit the skin by keeping it hydrated and moisturised.

Benefits of sea kelp for the hair

The iodine-rich plant helps in maintaining a healthy scalp and strong hair. If you have hair thinning issues, then consuming sea kelp supplements will help you greatly. The zinc, iron and potassium in kelp aid in better hair health and keeps them nourished. Sea kelp also helps in treating dry scalp and dandruff.

It may support weight loss

The fibre content in kelp can keep hunger at bay by increasing satiety. This in turn may aid in weight loss. Snacking on this marine veggie is a good idea as it is very low in calories as well. One strip of dried kelp has two or fewer calories. If you add this ingredient to other high-energy foods such as a salad or a sandwich, it will help in keeping your overall calorie intake in check.

Kelp can potentially reduce the risk of cancer

As we all know by now, sea kelp is chock-full of antioxidants and nutrients such as vitamin C. It also contains polyphenols such as carotenoids, flavonoids, and alkaloids. These nutrients help in keeping free radicals away and neutralising their dangerous effects. Taking sea kelp tablets can protect the body against cellular damage.

It helps in managing blood sugar levels

Kelp is a rich source of vanadium, a nutrient that naturally helps in managing high blood sugar levels. It also aids healthy blood glucose levels and hampers the development of type 2 diabetes. It also ensures that your heart is healthy and you are safe from any serious damage.

Kelp can regulate thyroid function

If you have been struggling with thyroid for a long time, then you should definitely add this marine veggie to your diet. It is one of the most crucial benefits of sea kelp to manage thyroid-creating hormones. The iodine in kelp helps in activating thyroid hormones and ensures that they do their job properly.

How to eat kelp

Sea kelp is available in a variety of forms in India. You may find several skin and hair products as well as supplements and tablets containing sea kelp in the market. You can also buy dried sea kelp and add it to your food. You can cook soups and stews using its dry form. Raw noodles made out of this sea veggie can be used in salads and main dishes. You can also use it as a dressing or blend it into vegetable juice.

Hero Image: Courtesy Dive Dog/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Boom Maval/Shutterstock