The health benefits of walking meditation and how to reap them

Talk about meditation and the first thing that comes to mind is the image of a person sitting quietly or chanting with their eyes closed. However, another technique many people might not be aware of — walking meditation — can be equally beneficial if you follow the right instructions.

Involving both mind and body, walking meditation focuses on both mental and physical well-being. This unique healing process to feel more at peace with your surroundings. Here is everything you need to know about different techniques, including instructions for walking meditation.

What is walking meditation?

The practice of walking meditation stems from the Buddhist school of thought, which encourages mindful strolling. Instead of just stepping ahead, this method requires keeping your pace in mind while focusing on the connection between your body and the ground you are walking on. It was popularised globally by spiritual leader Thich Nhat Hanh.

Also known as meditation in motion, it is great for those who are just starting out and find it difficult to sit in one place for long and be still. Walking meditation helps one feel balanced and at peace.

Individuals with a sedentary lifestyle should especially try this because it stimulates all senses and increases internal awareness along with keeping on the momentum of the body. In addition to getting the desired number of steps in every day, it also helps one appreciate their environment and feel gratitude for their bodies and nature.

Types of walking meditation

There are different techniques of walking meditation depending on the process undertaken. One of the most popular versions called kinhin meditation stresses the importance of alternating movements between walking and sitting.

The second type of walking meditation comes from the Theravada School of Buddhism. It requires an individual to go forward or backwards in a specific sequence to help them concentrate and then realign their focus with the change in direction at regular intervals.

Pranayama, or breath-centric meditation in yoga, can also be incorporated during walking to keep your mind attentive towards your breathwork. It is recommended to take deep breaths and focus on inhaling and exhaling.

The Taoist Energy Bagua meditation technique is also extremely popular. Developed by Master JinBodhi, it employs specific movements of the palms while walking in circles. Its purpose is to balance the Yin and Yang energies and create an equilibrium within oneself.

Benefits of walking meditation

Prevents constipation

Walking helps improve digestion, and those with constipated conditions can benefit greatly from this. A 2019 study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Gastroenterology underlined the positive effects of walking to manage various intestinal ailments, including constipation.

Optimises blood flow

According to Healthline, mindful movement is proven to increase energy levels and boost blood flow. This helps in tackling feelings of lethargy and increases the productivity of an individual.

Helps calm the mind

Walking can considerably reduce anxiety, according to a study conducted by the US-based National Library Of Medicine in 2006. This exercise is linked to reducing depression, elevating mood and instilling a general sense of well-being in a person.

Improves sleep

A 2019 research published in the European Journal of Physiotherapy co-relates sleeping better with walking as it reduces muscle tension and improves flexibility.

Walking meditation: Instructions for beginners

Following are a few simple steps to follow if you are new to the art of meditating.

Pick a place

It is important to pick a suitable location for this exercise. Over-crowded and noisy places are a strict no-no. Calm surroundings with minimal distractions are recommended. The place can be indoor or outdoor, depending on your preference or availability.

Mind your steps

Take slow and steady steps in one direction for some time while taking deep breaths. Then, pause and turn towards the opposite direction and repeat the procedure. Concentrate on the movement of each foot and put your heel first while walking.

Concentrate on your hands and legs

Be mindful and deliberate with your hand and foot movements. The pace should flow naturally, and the speed of your walking should be neither too fast nor too slow.

Ground your attention

It is very important to focus your attention on the action instead of letting your mind wander or bring up the worries of day-to-day life. Though it is natural to feel distracted, one must re-focus and re-align themselves to reap the utmost benefits of walking meditation.

Be consistent

Consistency is the key to unlocking the long-term rewards of a wellness exercise such as this. Start on a low scale, with small steps for a small interval of time and then build on this gradually till you find your rhythm and pace.

