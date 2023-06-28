8 gorgeous yoga studios in Hong Kong to find your zen

Deep breath in, deep breath out. It is the start of yoga class, and you’re ready to release your body’s built-up tension from a long workday. Yoga, of course, offers the physical benefits of strength and flexibility. Then, there are the mental and spiritual sides of yoga too! But if you are still wondering where to start, yoga studios in Hong Kong offer many class types. In addition, the gorgeous backdrop adds to the zen effect. See our picks of the best yoga studios in Hong Kong to visit for your next session.
While anyone can practice yoga at home, a certain sense of comfort is found only in a class. There is no shortage of yoga studios in the city, with enthusiasts distilling into sub-categories such as aerial and trapeze to even infrared light varieties. After all, yoga is for everyone. There are classes suitable for all ages and experience levels. With so many choices, it’s only natural to want a studio that looks as good as it can make us feel.
From sun-drenched boutique studios to relaxing rooms that stretch into the great outdoors, we bring you our edit of the most beautiful practice spaces in Hong Kong. Thank us later!
Where to find the best yoga studios in Hong Kong
Be Earth offers beyond just its repertoire of yoga classes—running the gamut of aerial, yin, vinyasa flow, and more. It also champions sustainable massaging and airy interiors. A calm haven in the dense hub of Central with love for hanging plants, the studio stresses the importance of breathwork, with curved ceilings for a spacious feeling and bright lighting to match.
Image credit: beearthofficial/Instagram
Founded by former high-strung investment banker turned yoga instructor Nikita Ramchandani, Kita Yoga aims for a community vibe, reflected in the studio’s cosy, calm and collected aesthetic. The large glass door that opens fully makes for an extra treat at the end of your stretch session, where you can soak up all the stillness while laid out in savasana.
Image credit: kitayogahk/Facebook
Forgoing the light and airy spaces yoga studios typically favour, this boutique yoga centre in Tsim Sha Tsui features ochre, orange walls inspired by the robes of spiritual monks. The studio revolves around the Japanese concept of ikigai, meaning ‘a reason for being.’ Its brightly coloured environment provides a momentary reprieve from the grey walls of office life. Plus, its lack of mirrors ensures your focus stays on nothing more than your mindfulness.
Image credit: ikigai.hk/Instagram
One of the most established yoga brands in Hong Kong, Pure Yoga boasts 12 locations throughout the city. Its members get to practise beachside on Repulse Bay or against handpainted murals at newer city studios such as Pacific Place. Pure Yoga at Wan Chai’s Starstreet Precinct features a rare rooftop yoga studio—a leafy oasis perfect for practising outdoors. Inside, you can expect all the luxe amenities and elegant interiors of the fitness franchise, with inspired artwork adorning the walls for a beautiful backdrop for your poses.
Decked in black, this stylish, beat-thumping venue in the heart of Central specialises in hot yoga, with an airy indoor space that opens onto a platform reminiscent of a Japanese rock garden. Its colour may look unusual for a yoga studio, but the simplicity works. While the open-air layout provides relief at the end of a sweaty session from the heat (provided by the unique infrared heating panels), the space is also charming during candlelit yoga classes.
Light wooden tones and geometric shapes create a sense of serenity for this yoga studio slash spa. What makes it even better is that it’s situated in one of Hong Kong’s most iconic hotels. Whether you’re here for vacation or a city resident, the light-filled rooms in this studio supercharge your flow to make the most of your yoga experience.
At first glance, Studio La Lune looks like any other yoga studio in Hong Kong. While that may be true, what we love about this place is its simplicity. Bright lights and pastel colours give off a calm and peaceful feeling. Studio La Lune is a women-only studio that offers more than just yoga. Other wellness classes focus on movement, sound therapy, and energy healing.
Image credit: studiolalunehk.Instagram
spacious yoga studio with plants and warm colours, it almost feels like home—welcome to Shan Studio. Thanks to its (not-so) far-flung location in Wong Chuk Hang, Shan Studio is a soothing space designed with calming hospitality in mind. The lunchtime yoga sessions are perfect for office workers nearby who need to hit a pause. It is also the ideal stop to unwind after work before you chow down some dinner.
Image credit: shan.studio/Instagram
