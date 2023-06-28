8 gorgeous yoga studios in Hong Kong to find your zen

Deep breath in, deep breath out. It is the start of yoga class, and you’re ready to release your body’s built-up tension from a long workday. Yoga, of course, offers the physical benefits of strength and flexibility. Then, there are the mental and spiritual sides of yoga too! But if you are still wondering where to start, yoga studios in Hong Kong offer many class types. In addition, the gorgeous backdrop adds to the zen effect. See our picks of the best yoga studios in Hong Kong to visit for your next session.

While anyone can practice yoga at home, a certain sense of comfort is found only in a class. There is no shortage of yoga studios in the city, with enthusiasts distilling into sub-categories such as aerial and trapeze to even infrared light varieties. After all, yoga is for everyone. There are classes suitable for all ages and experience levels. With so many choices, it’s only natural to want a studio that looks as good as it can make us feel.

From sun-drenched boutique studios to relaxing rooms that stretch into the great outdoors, we bring you our edit of the most beautiful practice spaces in Hong Kong. Thank us later!