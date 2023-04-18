Hong Kong’s best spots for a picture-perfect picnic

When the weekend arrives and the weather is right, there’s arguably no better way to spend a sunny afternoon than to have a picnic in Hong Kong. Whether it’s with family or friends, planned or impromptu, a picnic offers many great opportunities. Enjoy a literal breath of fresh air and the chance to relish your favourite bites surrounded by scenic views! So what are you waiting for? Grab a blanket, pack your basket with delicious things, and head to these scenic picnic spots with your favourite people.

Luckily, Hong Kong is filled with beautiful spots to hang around and relax for a few hours. If you’re looking to bring your furry friend along, there are plenty of pet-friendly choices as well. For those who don’t have time to prepare their own meals, various picnic spots have restaurants available for a quick bite or a proper meal before you can go on your way. Or head over to the lesser-known ones for a quiet retreat. With the weather getting warmer in Hong Kong, there’s no excuse not to enjoy a day out in the sun. So for your next picture-perfect picnic, be sure to put these scenic locations around town on your list.

Picnic in Hong Kong: The best spots to relax over the weekend