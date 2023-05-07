Jackfruit vs durian: How to tell the difference between these tropical fruits

Green, spiky, scaly, large and smelly — these words might aptly describe both jackfruits and durians. But don’t get fooled; they are not the same. Here is everything you need to know about jackfruit and durian.

If you get past their hulky appearance and unique texture, you will be amazed to learn how jackfruits and durians have distinct characteristics that set them apart. Train your olfactory senses to take in the pungent smell, and you will have two versatile and lip-smackingly wholesome fruits to try. Right from their sizes to textures and tastes, these tropical fruits differ in many ways.

What is a jackfruit?

Predominantly found in the coastal region of southern India, this popular fruit belongs to the Moraceae family. Rich in antioxidants, potassium and fibre, the jackfruit has traditionally been a staple for the locals. The scaly green shell gives way to bright yellow fleshy nuggets with seeds on the inside. Though challenging to cut and peel, it is eaten raw or made into curries, chips and various other dishes.

What is a durian?

Thought to have originated in the Southeast Asian islands of Sumatra and Borneo, the durian belongs to the Malvaceae family. Though much smaller, it reminds one of jackfruits at first glance, owing to its hard green shell with spikes and soft filling. Although not very popular due to its smell, it is considered a superfood. This is because it is rich in iron, vitamin C and potassium, and is known to improve muscle strength.

Mainly cultivated in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, this fruit has a similar outer shell to jackfruit. On the inside, there are creamy white fruit pods. The durian offers an explosion of flavours with every bite — a mix of sweet, sour and pungent notes.

Durian trees can be grown in regions with hot temperatures.

Jackfruit vs durian: What are the differences?

Smell

The first and most obvious difference between the two fruits is their smell. The fragrance of jackfruit, although strong, reminds one of pineapples and bubblegum. Its sweet smell could sometimes have pungent undertones, but it is not overall repulsive. For durian, on the other hand, some say it has an odour similar to drainage water or unwashed socks.

Although durian has been dubbed as the ‘King of fruits’ in most parts of South East Asia, it is banned in public places owing to its pungent smell, which fills up the surrounding space.

Size

An average jackfruit can measure up to two feet in height and weigh up to 18 kilograms approximately. This makes it the largest growing fruit on a tree trunk. Meanwhile, the durian is much smaller. It has an average height of less than half a metre (around 1 foot) and weighs nine kilograms approximately.

Appearance

While durian fruits have spikes, jackfruits are scaly in texture. The average jackfruit is long, elongated and heavy. The durian appears rounder and smaller in comparison. The fleshy portion surrounding the seeds inside a jackfruit is bright yellow while durian’s is white.

Taste

Meaty with a bit of a wholesome crunch, the jackfruit is a bit slippery on the tongue and has a sweet taste when consumed ripe. Durian’s taste is more along the lines of cashew or cream with salty undertones and is an acquired taste.

Jackfruit vs durian: How to eat these summer fruits

Now that we have explored the factors that separate the two, let’s find out some jackfruit and durian recipes to satiate your inner foodie.

Unlock jackfruit’s health benefits by making these lip-smacking dishes

It is pretty tricky to cut open a ripe jackfruit and a specific process needs to be followed for the same. Here is a video that demonstrates a simplified method.

This tropical fruit, which is often eaten raw, is also one of the most popular mock-meat ingredients. Here are a few raw jackfruit recipes.

Feeling adventurous? Try these durian recipes at home

Conclusion

Although both these fruits look similar, jackfruits and durians have a whole lot of differences, including the way they smell, taste and appear on closer inspection. One of the most prominent differences between the two is the fact that raw jackfruit has many uses, especially in the vegan food ecosystem — from mock meat varieties of burger patties and taco fillings to curries — while a ripe durian can only be used in sweet or savoury dishes.

Despite all that sets them apart, both fruits are rich in many mico-nutrients and minerals. While durian is high in copper, zinc, iron and vitamin B, jackfruit has a good amount of calcium, potassium and vitamins A and C.

(Main image: Courtesy Rhododendrites/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0/WikiCommons; Featured image: Courtesy Jonny Clow/Unsplash)