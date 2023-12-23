Japanese water therapy: How is it an effective weight loss treatment?

For decades, people have been trying age-old treatments and methods to lose weight. From high-intensity cardio workouts to crash diets, several effective methods have been devised to help with weight loss. With a little research, you will find the name of Japanese water therapy popping up on the list. The simple yet effective water drinking treatment is quite popular in Japanese culture for weight loss, and reading about its benefits and risks may convince you to try out this therapy yourself.

But what exactly is Japanese water therapy? Also known as Suichiryou in Japanese, this water therapy treatment is a traditional practice that involves drinking water in a specific manner. How does that help, you may wonder. The benefits of Japanese water therapy include the promotion of overall health and well-being along with a boost in weight loss.

While it’s not a substitute for medical treatment, some people believe that Japanese water therapy has various benefits. Not overlooking its risks, here’s a general overview of Japanese water therapy and its suggested benefits.

Japanese Water Therapy: What is the treatment about, its benefits & risks

Japanese water therapy includes simple steps that you can inculcate in your daily morning routine. All you have to do is drink about four 160-200 ml glasses of room temperature or lukewarm water before brushing your teeth or eating anything.

What to do?

During this treatment, you will be required to drink several glasses of water. The first four to five glasses of water should be taken immediately after waking up to help activate internal organs. At each meal, you can eat for 15 minutes and then wait for at least 2 hours before eating or drinking anything else.

Things to keep in mind

It’s crucial to drink the water slowly and in small sips to aid absorption. Avoid consuming alcoholic or caffeinated beverages the night before starting Japanese water therapy as it may hamper the benefits and introduce risks. The water should be at room temperature, not too cold or too hot. Japanese water treatment must be done for different periods to treat different conditions. It is supposedly suggested that one may continue the therapy for 10 days to cure constipation, 30 days to cure high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes, and 180 days to cure symptoms of cancer. Please note, that there is no scientific proof that Japanese water therapy is beneficial in curing diabetes and cancer.

What are the potential benefits of Japanese water therapy?

Hydration: Proper hydration is essential for overall health, and starting the day with water helps replenish fluids lost during sleep.

Detoxification: Some proponents claim that the therapy helps flush toxins from the body and improves kidney function.

Metabolism boost: Drinking water in the morning may kickstart your metabolism, potentially aiding in weight management.

Improved digestion: Waiting before eating or drinking after the first two glasses may stimulate the digestive system and improve nutrient absorption.

Skin health: Adequate hydration can contribute to healthier skin.

Pain relief: Some people suggest that Japanese water treatment can alleviate various health issues, including headaches and body aches.

How does it aid weight loss?

The application of this treatment may help you lose weight as it aids calorie restriction. Sugar-sweetened beverages like fruit juice or soda can be replaced with water which automatically decreases your calorie intake. The process also recommends having a regimented eating window of only 15 minutes per meal. You are required to take a 2-hour break after every meal which again will aid in restricting your calorie intake. Drinking more water also helps make you feel fuller which means less chances of unnecessary eating.

Risks involved with Japanese water therapy

This therapy may not be suitable for everyone, especially individuals with certain medical conditions. It’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your routine. The scientific evidence supporting the specific health claims of Japanese water therapy is limited, and individual experiences may vary. Excessive water consumption can lead to water intoxication, which is a serious condition. To eliminate the risks, try and drink not more than about 4 cups of liquid each hour. Extreme calorie restriction can lead to rebound weight gain, so listen to your body and its demands.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Does Japanese water therapy work?

There are several benefits to sufficient hydration and Japanese water therapy may work if followed correctly.

-What are the disadvantages of water therapy?

Some of the disadvantages are overeating, excessive calorie deficit, and overhydration to name a few.

Hero Image: Courtesy sebra/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy puhhha/Shutterstock