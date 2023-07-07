‘Lab Report: MALIN+GOETZ x Brain Dead celebrates all things cannabis

You can actually get this in Hong Kong (!?)

New York-based beauty brand MALIN+GOETZ and fashion house Brain Dead are teaming up to celebrate 16 years of the former’s cannabis fragrance with a new design.

Comprising the Cannabis Candle and the Cannabis Perfume Oil, the MALIN+GOETZ x Brain Dead collection reimagines the best-selling aroma with new sage-coloured wax and a limited edition glass. The fragrance is touted as a “four-dimensional scent for the mind and body that transcends spaces and experiences”, which in layman’s terms means notes of cannabis, muguet and magnolia combined with hints of bergamot, cedarwood, patchouli and sandalwood.

Such products would normally be unavailable in Hong Kong, where processing CBD products has been illegal since a new ban became effective in February. But, according to MALIN+GOETZ and Brain Dead, the Cannabis Candle and Perfume Oil don’t actually have the standard cannabis side effects. Instead, the bright and smokey scent evokes a sense of nostalgia that interpenetrates any space it’s in.

For a limited time only, the MALIN+GOETZ x Brain Dead Cannabis Candle and Cannabis Perfume Oil retail for HK$2,480 and HK$1,400 respectively on the 1010 Hope website.