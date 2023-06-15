Mint water benefits: 5 things to know about this refreshing super drink

Summer and mint go hand in hand. This multipurpose herb is used in chutneys, mojitos, iced teas and what not. But did you know that just a bottle of simple mint water can do wonders too? If you have seen waiters pour mind infused water in your glasses at high end restaurants and have always wondered what’s that about, here are all the mint water benefits you need to know about.

Making mint water is as simple as it sounds. Just soak about 15-20 mint leaves in a bottle of water and leave it for a couple of hours. To achieve the best results, you can leave the mint to be absorbed in water overnight. Add lemon slices to it to add a citrusy punch, though it is completely optional. Keep drinking this water throughout the day to achieve the best of mint water benefits. But what are these health benefits we are talking about? Let’s find out.

Mint water benefits you need to know about

Low in calories and sugar

Low-calorie drinks never disappoint, especially when it is as refreshing as this. According to Food Data Central in the US Department of Agriculture, two tablespoons of fresh spearmint leaves contain only 5 calories while the same amount of peppermint leaves contains about 2.5 calories. A lot of mint species also contain bioactive phytonutrients that may boost your body’s overall health, so that’s an added advantage as well.

Soothes indigestion

What causes indigestion? A number of factors like overeating, eating spicy or fatty foods, stress, and sometimes even bad metabolism. The solution? Mint water. It contains menthol, which is proven to have a calming effect on the muscles of the digestive system. This also helps relieve cramps, bloating, and gas.

Might aid weight loss

One of the biggest mint water benefits is that it is a great drink to promote weight loss. No, mint water won’t magically shed off all the extra pounds, but when you replace a high calorie sugary drink with this low-calorie super drink, you’re going to reach your weight goal faster.

Helps fight fatigue

Coming back home after a long day at work or even from a vacation is exhausting and leads to fatigue. Want a simple remedy? Just boil some water with a few mint leaves, squeeze some lemon juice into it and sip on it. The aroma and flavour of mint is known to heighten the mood and senses and provide relaxation. The best part? It does not contain caffeine!

Detoxifies the body

One of the greatest mint benefits is that it helps in detoxifying the body. Google for any detox water recipe and you will find mint as an ingredient in most of them. Mint cleanses the body by flushing toxins out of it and boosting the immunity system. It is also a great and yum way to stay hydrated, especially in the summer months.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock