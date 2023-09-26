Moon bathing: What, why, and how to enjoy this wellness trend

While moon bathing may sound like a modern day wellness fad, it is actually rooted in the ancient traditions of several cultures. Good news is, moon bathing is a wellness routine that won’t cost you a fortune, and can be experienced anywhere, even on your own.

In essence, moon bathing is like sun bathing done at night, without the need for sunscreen. The history of the moon, the object of worship in the cultures of the Egyptians, Arabs, Chinese, and Indians, continues to the wellness activity of moon bathing today. It is also part of the ancient Indian Ayurveda practice and is believed to help balance the pitta dosha, or the heat energy, in the body.

What is moon bathing?

Moon bathing is practiced by going out, letting your body embraced by the moonlight, and just relaxing. Fully clothed or in the nude, you can do it by laying down or going for a walk. The key is to let your body and mind relax, so it’s best to choose a spot that’s quiet and private.

Why moon bathe?

The moon is believed to have a calming and healing power for the human mind and body. According to Ayurveda, this pracitce helps us cool down any hot-tempered emotions inside, and also aids physical conditions such as hypertension, migraines, hives, rashes, and other inflammatory diseases.

It also affects the woman’s body in particular. In medical astrology, the moon is linked to the left side of the brain, which is a hormonal hub for the female pituitary gland and menstrual cycle. Since the moon and the woman’s menstrual period follow the same 28-day cycle, some cultures believe that syncing your body’s cycle with the phases of the moon could optimise fertility.

In addition to that, it can also help women go through menopause and perimenopause more pleasantly. The cooling power of moonlight is said to help cool down any physical and emotional imbalances that spring up during this stage, whether these are irritability, anger, heavy menstrual bleeding, or migraines.

How to enjoy your moon bathing ritual

If you want to start a moon bathing ritual, it’s best to watch the moon phase as you go. The new moon is associated with new beginnings, inward reflection, and detox, so brace yourself for a fresh start. On the other hand, the full moon is associated with gratitude, celebration, and energy cultivation. Bear in mind the two different mentalities so you can fully enjoy moon bathing and its benefits.

[Hero and featured image credit: Ganapathy Kumar/Unsplash]

This story first appeared here.