Inside the world’s most expensive maternity wards, where labour meets luxury

In a world where the demand for opulence knows no bounds, even the miracle of childbirth has found itself wrapped in luxury. Welcoming a new member into your family can now be as lavish as it is life-changing, all thanks to the world’s most expensive maternity hospitals.

The shift toward luxury maternity care can be attributed to the state-of-the-art facilities, but undoubtedly, the major influencers in the game are the celebrities who endorse them. Take Kourtney Kardashian, for instance. The mother of three, with a fourth on the way, is setting the bar high not only with her complicated, late-in-life pregnancy but also with the kind of openness she’s opted for.

Recently, the Poosh founder revealed that she had undergone foetal surgery, making her journey all the more intriguing. And just last night (October 31), her husband Travis Barker revealed the name of their unborn son as “Rocky 13 Barker” to anticipating fans, via a podcast episode of One Life One Chance With Toby Morse.

Given their penchant for luxury, one can’t help but speculate that the couple will be seeking the crème de la crème of post-natal care.

From the celebrity-favoured Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles to the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, The Portland Hospital in London or Matilda Hospital in Hong Kong, the world’s elite are redefining the birthing experience. So, if you’ve ever wondered what the pinnacle of maternity care looks like, join us on a journey through the most expensive wards and hospitals where labour meets luxury.

The world’s most expensive maternity hospitals

1. Cedars-Sinai Hospital, Los Angeles

When it comes to luxury maternity care, Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles stands out as the best money can offer. Offering a comprehensive range of services, this hospital is renowned for providing expectant mothers and their newborns with the highest level of attention and care. From cutting-edge prenatal testing to informative childbirth classes, Cedars-Sinai’s dedicated team ensures that every aspect of the maternity journey is an exceptional experience.

Cedars-Sinai takes pride in offering advanced maternity care, particularly for those at risk of pregnancy complications. Moreover, they understand that the birthing experience should be tailored to the mother’s preferences and thus, provide a variety of birthing formats to choose from. This commitment to personalised care has earned Cedars-Sinai Obstetrics & Gynecology the distinction of being the best in Los Angeles, ranking #7 in the entire United States, and consistently placing among the top OB-GYN programs nationwide, as recognised by US News & World Report.

Notably, this hospital has been the ‘it’ choice of several prominent celebrities, including Kourtney Kardashian, Rachel Zoe, and Victoria Beckham. For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, Cedars-Sinai offers a “deluxe maternity suite package.” This package not only includes a personal doula but also provides a spacious three-room suite for USD 3,784. In addition, to-be mothers can indulge themselves with in-suite facilities like manicures, pedicures, or haircuts, adding a spa-like touch to the labour and delivery process.

If you aspire to experience childbirth in the lap of luxury, it’s advisable to make your reservation for a suite well in advance. Given the ongoing baby boom in Hollywood, Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles promises a maternity ward like no other, offering not just top-tier medical care but also a touch of glamour to go with it.

Location: 8700 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048, United States

Phone Number: +1 310-423-3277

2. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City

Founded in 1852, Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City proudly stands as one of the oldest and largest teaching hospitals in the United States. Its enduring commitment to excellence has earned it a prestigious spot on the US News & World Report “Best Hospitals Honor Roll” for 2023-24, a testament to its unwavering dedication to healthcare. Moreover, 12 of its specialty care units are nationally ranked, underscoring its distinction among healthcare institutions.

The Women and Children’s Services team at Mount Sinai Hospital takes an integrated approach to cater to the needs of expectant parents and their newborns. Their comprehensive services span from prenatal genetic testing and counselling to childbirth preparation classes and a range of wellness amenities. Mount Sinai boasts state-of-the-art birthing facilities, including the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Center for Labor and Birth and the Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder Center for Maternity Care, making it the top choice for high-risk pregnancies.

For those with a penchant for luxury, Mount Sinai offers deluxe rooms with stunning Central Park views at an extra cost. While the price tag might deter many, it’s an enticing option for those who seek grandeur during their childbirth experience, Gwyneth Paltrow included. Private duty nursing, a midwifery program, newborn photo sessions, and massage therapy options for both mothers and babies further enhance the exclusive atmosphere. Handling approximately 7,000 births annually, this hospital combines cutting-edge technology with a Level IV NICU staffed by nurses specially trained to care for the tiniest of newborns.

Location: 1 Gustave L. Levy Place, New York, NY 10029, United States

Phone Number: +1 212-241-6500

3. The Portland Hospital, London

Founded in 1983 by Barry Lewis, a paediatrician with a visionary outlook, The Portland Hospital has since emerged as a beacon of exceptional healthcare in the heart of London. Driven by the conviction that London needed a world-class private hospital dedicated to the care of women and children, this institution has consistently upheld its commitment to providing superior healthcare services.

This distinguished hospital houses specialist paediatric, maternity, and women’s health units, each meticulously staffed by experienced consultants and nursing professionals. The team leverages cutting-edge medical technology to ensure a positive patient experience and uphold a standard of care that is second to none. Among the multitude of services offered, you can find an urgent care centre for children, fertility and IVF services, early pregnancy services, and comprehensive post-natal support.

The Portland Hospital doesn’t just provide excellent obstetric care; it offers a luxurious experience with couples’ suites that boast a full range of hotel services. Picture 24-hour room service, high-end toiletries, personal shoppers, fine dining, and even the indulgence of champagne and oysters. With an extravagant menu featuring foie gras and lobster paired with French champagne, this hospital truly sets the stage for a remarkable post-birth experience.

But the extravagance doesn’t stop there. Parents at The Portland Hospital can look forward to a birth announcement in The Times, private photo sessions every year until the child reaches 18, and an exclusive membership in the Portly Panda Club. For an added fee, new parents can even commission gold, silver, lead crystal, or bronze castings of their baby’s hands and feet. It’s no wonder that esteemed personalities like Victoria Beckham, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as the Duchess of York, have chosen this hospital for childbirth.

The Portland Hospital’s dedication to customer satisfaction knows no bounds. As Janene Madden, the CEO of the hospital, noted on the BBC show, Five Star Babies: Inside The Portland Hospital, “We have celebrities and individuals of very high net worth, and they are used to getting what they want.” The hospital’s commitment to meeting such expectations is underscored by its flexibility, even accommodating requests for additional rooms, provided the means to do so are available. For example, London-based Chinese high-society socialite, Lui Hui, who features in the documentary, spent USD 75,000 to have her son Lucas. The most basic package starts at USD 15,000, but Madden tells the BBC, “I have seen somebody spend GBP 500,000.”

The Portland Hospital, with its blend of exceptional medical care and unparalleled luxury, embodies the epitome of maternity and paediatric healthcare, making it a preferred choice for high-profile individuals and those who seek the utmost in healthcare experiences.

Location: 205-209 Great Portland St, London W1W 5AH, United Kingdom

Phone Number: +44 20 7390 8000

4. Rose Medical Center, Denver

As part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE network, Rose Medical Center stands tall as an integral healthcare provider in Denver, affectionately known as the city’s “Baby Hospital.” However, its services extend far beyond maternity ward, encompassing a wide array of healthcare offerings. From comprehensive women’s care to orthopaedics, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine, and emergency care, Rose Medical Center upholds a commitment to diverse healthcare needs.

The hospital takes a holistic approach to patient care, recognising that well-being encompasses not just medical treatment but also emotional and spiritual support. For this reason, Rose Medical Center provides a chapel with chaplains representing diverse faiths, ensuring patients, families, and guests have access to spiritual and pastoral guidance. To further enhance the patient and visitor experience, the hospital offers cafes and coffee shops for all guests, visitors, and family members.

For patients, the “at your request room service” stands out. With meals prepared by skilled chefs and delivered within a swift 45 minutes, the expanded menu offers an array of choices, including London broil, herb-crusted chicken, salads, soups, pizza, desserts, and grill items. Accommodations like a gluten-free menu, translators, and qualified American Sign-Language interpreters further ensure a personalised and inclusive experience for all patients.

Within the birthing rooms, modern amenities such as private bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs, birth balls, rocking chairs, squat bars, and flat-screen TVs enhance the birthing experience. Notably, after giving birth, VIPs can access one of Rose’s six luxury suites, complete with the services of a private chef, providing an unparalleled level of comfort and care.

Location: 4567 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO 80220, United States

Phone Number: +1 303-320-2121

5. Matilda Hospital, Hong Kong

Matilda International Hospital, originally from the UK, has a rich history that dates back to its early days as a War Hospital in 1907, serving expatriates with free care. In its modern avatar, it stands as a for-profit community hospital located in the heart of Hong Kong city. This hospital’s legacy spans decades, and today, it offers core services, including maternity, orthopaedics, spine care, surgical procedures, health assessments, and outpatient services. While it may not be the world’s most expensive maternity hospital, its reputation for delivering personalised, evidence-based care is underpinned by a friendly and empathetic approach that has earned the trust of mothers in the region.

Matilda Hospital’s expertise in obstetrics is widely respected, and it provides a complete range of maternity services, including antenatal care, classes, in-hospital delivery care, postnatal support, and even home assistance for new mothers. The hospital’s modern and open approach to maternity care resonates with both new and experienced parents, creating a welcoming environment for all.

For those who seek the luxury birthing experience, this hospital offers private rooms with balconies overlooking the expansive South China Sea for a fee of HKD 116,350. The extravagant cost extends to immediate natal testing, hearing tests, handling fees, and postnatal physiotherapy services. Notably, the hospital’s catering partnership with the nearby Shangri-La Hotel adds a resort-like touch to the overall experience. With amenities that rival those of a 5-star hotel, it’s no surprise that Matilda Hospital stands out in Hong Kong’s healthcare landscape.

Location: 41 Mount Kellett Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong

Phone Number: +852 2849 0111