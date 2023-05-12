Summer weather has hit Hong Kong, and you know what that means: scorching hot days and sweltering nights. It also means junk trips and afternoons at the beach. But sometimes it’s not worth committing to either. That’s when you know it’s time to head to the nearest pool for a day of fun and relaxation. What to know how to get the best deal? Simply get a hotel swimming pool pass!
While it’s true that you can always opt for public and government-run swimming pools, let’s admit that they also don’t tend to be the most ideal. For starters, you can expect them to get crowded during the summer. How else would you enjoy splashing in the water with a tipple in hand? You’re in for a treat because many of Hong Kong’s hotels have their own swimming pools! Enjoy a (semi) private time, top-notch facilities, amazing views, and numerous dining options all while dipping your toes into the waters.
Unsure where to start? We scoured the city for the best hotel swimming pool pass. So, whether you’re looking for an affordable deal, options that are located high above the ground, or infinity pools, there’s plenty to choose from. Have a blast!
The best hotel swimming pool passes in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Sunbathing poolside on the 42nd floor can’t get much higher, especially with spectacular views of Kowloon and a refreshing house-made ice pop in hand. Jump in the 20-metre-long heated pool and relax with the underwater audio system and fibre optic lighting effects. With the Health Club Day Pass, you get access to the wellness and fitness facilities in the hotel.
2 /10
Kerry Hotel’s astonishing infinity pool and the view from it is the absolute draw here. But we reckon the view is better from this side of town looking back over the island. The pass also includes not only the use of the pool but also a set lunch.
3 /10
While The Ritz-Carlton’s pool day pass is on the pricey side, nowhere in the city can you beat the glorious views from the only infinity pool 118 floors above ground. Running alongside floor-length windows, it’s almost as if you could just swim straight into the harbour itself.
4 /10
At the MiraSpa’s sparkling indoor heated pool, located in the basement, you can enjoy a dip and a relaxed poolside afternoon even if the weather’s not ideal. It includes access to the fitness centre and also the sauna, whirlpool and curiously, a waterbed lounge.
5 /10
When The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong opened, the buzz is all about its close proximity to Ocean Park. But one of its best highlights is the 60-metre outdoor infinity pool for adults and The Lagoon for kids. Both of these pools hover over the South China Sea. Make use of the swimming pool pass to escape to this serene oasis to relax and swim.
6 /10
There’s so much to love about WET, the rooftop swimming pool located on the 76th floor of W Hong Kong. In addition to being the highest outdoor swimming pool in Hong Kong, it also has panoramic views and an outdoor jacuzzi. If you get hungry, you can always drop by the poolside bar for some tipples and snacks. While the Weekday Pass has everything (and much more) you need, you can also opt for the Everyday Deluxe Pass. It’s an upgraded version of the pass with perks like a HKD 1,000 gift voucher for use at Bliss Spa!
7 /10
Thanks to its location on the 11th floor of Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, this 50-metre outdoor pool boasts incredible views of the Central skyline. We recommend booking closer to sunset so you can take in an even more stunning sight. The poolside sun loungers provide a rest spot to chill while enjoying refreshments at The Waterfall Bar. With the layout reminiscent of a beach, you don’t have to travel far and wide to swim.
8 /10
Dip your toes into the heavenly and heated swimming pool at The Langham. Located on the 15th floor of the hotel, it provides a great escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Simply unwind at the hot tub or get sunkissed at the loungers. You’ll never go hungry with the selection of refreshments such as sandwiches, salads, and cocktails. The day pass also includes access to the Health Club, jacuzzi, and sauna.
9 /10
Summer is in full swing at Le Méridien Hong Kong, ushering in guests to soak up the sun rays all while enjoying music, performances, and bubbles courtesy of the summer pool party package. Nowhere in Hong Kong are there five pool passes to choose from! The Piscine Party Pass includes a drink while the Bubbles Package comes with three hours of sparkling wine and house liquors free-flow.
The Chich Roast & Pool Package consists of a non-stop French barbecue buffet. The Pool Me Up Package is perfect for party goers while those who need an escape should go for the Chic Cabana Package for extra privacy. Whichever you pick, it’ll surely be a fun pool party!
10 /10
There are few things that can beat an iced tea (boozy or not) with prime views of the harbour. Harbour Grand Hong Kong’s day pass is one of the more wallet-friendly options in the city. It includes access to the state-of-the-art health club, as well as the jacuzzi and sauna facilities inside each changing room.
There are few things that can beat an iced tea (boozy or not) with prime views of the harbour. One of the more wallet-friendly day passes in the city, Harbour Grand Hong Kong’s day pass package includes access to the state-of-the-art health club, as well as the jacuzzi and sauna facilities inside each changing room.
Price: HK$300, Mondays and Tuesdays only.
Opening hours: 8:00am – 7:00 pm
Bonus tip: After a day spent idling about the Harbour-facing pool, head up to the 41st floor to enjoy the nighttime skyline from Le 188° Restaurant and Lounge — named for its incredible 188-degree panorama of both sides of the pond. There’s live music every evening from 7 – 11pm. Remember to pack some proper attire, though — there’s a strict no shorts and sandals rule for gents.
Sunbathing poolside on the 42nd floor can’t get much higher, especially with spectacular views of Kowloon and a refreshing house-made ice pop in hand. Jump in the 20-metre-long heated pool and relax with the underwater audio system and fibre optic lighting effects.
Price: HK$500 per day, with access to the pool and fitness centre.
Opening hours: 6:30 am – 8:30 pm (Sunday – Thursday); 6:30am – 10pm (Friday – Saturday)
Bonus tip: For a post-pool bite, tuck into Alibi – Wine Dine Be Social’s ‘Treasures from the Blue’ afternoon tea set, which features sustainably-sourced seafood, an assortment of sweet and savoury treats and a glass of ‘Golden Pineapple’ cocktail to finish off the spread.
Kerry Hotel’s astonishing infinity pool and the view from it is the absolute draw here — and as always, the view is better from this side of town looking back over the island, we reckon. The pass includes use of the pool and a set lunch.
Price: Monday – Friday HK$500; weekends and public holidays HK$700.
Opening hours: 9am – 6pm
Bonus tip: Book in on the weekends to take advantage of Kerry Hotel’s ‘Yoga Breakfast Club‘ (HK$400) initiative, on through 30 April. It combines a one-hour yoga session with a hearty, nutrient-dense breakfast — all set against the backdrop of the Victoria Harbour on Kerry Hotel’s airy outdoor lawn.
While The Ritz-Carlton’s pool day pass is on the pricey side, nowhere in the city can you beat the glorious views from the only infinity pool 118 floors above ground. Running alongside floor-length windows, it’s almost as if you could just swim straight into the harbour itself.
Price: HK$750 per day for a 90-minute slot
Opening hours: 6am – 10pm
Bonus tip: Splash out for brunch atop Ozone on the 118/F floor. This Sunday brunch (HK$688 per person) may just be Hong Kong’s most decadent, featuring Maine Lobster Mac & Cheese, Wagyu Beef Burger with Truffle Fries, a seafood spread (HK$388 in addition per person) and of course, free-flowing Dom Pérignon 2008 (HK$1,288 in addition per person).
At the MiraSpa’s sparkling indoor heated pool, located in the basement, you can enjoy a dip and a relaxed poolside afternoon even if the weather’s not ideal. It includes access to the fitness centre and also the sauna, whirlpool and curiously, a waterbed lounge.
Price: HK$500 per day
Opening hours: 6:30am – 11pm
Bonus tip: Up for a challenge? Sign up for a poolside scuba-diving class with a PADI-certified trainer, which also includes full-day access to the pool and wellness facilities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You can get a swimming pool pass at many of the hotels in Hong Kong including Cordis, The Ritz-Clarton, and Grand Hyatt.
Answer: You can swim many places in Hong Kong such as the beach, hotel swimming pools, and public swimming pools.