7 of the best eco-friendly yoga mats for a mindful practice

Derived from the Sanskrit word “yuj”, meaning union, yoga helps us become one with our senses, nature, and the universe. This holistic exercise is a step towards leading a more mindful lifestyle. Hence, it only makes sense that the equipment you use when practising it is also sustainable. Eco-friendly yoga mats are a great place to start.

Before you rush online to buy a mat, take your time to learn about the different types available in the market, how they help in your workout, and how to choose and maintain the same.

Benefits of yoga mats

Whether you’re an experienced yogi or just a beginner, yoga mats are useful to have a defined space to perform the different poses (asanas). These accessories are useful to avoid injuries while doing various intense workouts. Furthermore, they become a safe base when you are practising outdoors, be it on the beach or in the garden.

Sustainable mats, made with natural materials, have a slip-proof texture to provide you with the optimum support.

Types of yoga mats

Yoga mats are mainly classified based on the different materials they are made up of. While the most commonly available mats in Hong Kong are made with polyvinyl chloride (PVC), it is very harmful to the environment. Hence, one should opt for ones made with natural materials like rubber, jute, cork, natural cotton, hemp, and wool. These are safe for the environment, long-lasting, and most of them are also toxin-free.

How do you choose the best yoga mat?

There are several parameters to consider when choosing a yoga mat, including the thickness, material, size, and design.

The thickness of the mat you purchase should depend on your preferred type of practice and the level of experience you have. For beginners, it is recommended to select a yoga mat within 8-10 mm thickness, as compared to the 4-8 mm thickness, which is best for pro yoga practitioners. The thicker the mat, the better the protection. However, thin yoga mats are better for performing intense asanas.

When choosing the material of an eco-friendly yoga mat, keep in mind that some materials, like cotton and cork, naturally soak moisture, helping with better grip. Though they do need to be washed frequently if you use them every day. If you intend to practise outdoors, it’s best to go with a natural rubber mat.

You can pick the size and dimensions of the mat based on your body type and comfort.

How to keep your mat clean

To remove dirt, oils, stains, and odour from your mat, clean it with soap and a sponge. Spray some gentle disinfectant as well. For a deeper cleanse, soak the mat in a mixture of gentle detergent and warm water, and scrub off the dirt. Do this occasionally to increase the longevity of the equipment.

7 of the best eco-friendly yoga mats to buy in Hong Kong