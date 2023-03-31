Here’s how you can lose weight effectively in 10 days

According to research by the World Obesity Federation, more than half of the world’s population will be overweight or obese by the year 2035. About 2.6 billion people globally i.e. 38% of the world’s population is already overweight and the number is expected to increase to more than 4 billion people (51%) in 12 years. In such circumstances, taking care of your body weight becomes a very crucial thing. Interestingly, there are several exercises and methods by which you can lose weight in 10 days.

There are several exercises, yoga, diet plans and home remedies to lose weight in 10 days. While these methods may be rigid and come with a little bit of risk, if done properly then losing weight in 5 to 10 days is an easy task. We discuss tips and tricks for weight loss using effective diet plans, yoga and little exercise.

How to lose weight effectively in 7 to 10 days

There are several home remedies to lose weight in 10 days without any health issues. There are several lifestyle changes that you can incorporate into your routine that will help shed a few kilos instantly as well. The outcome depends on your age, height, and medical history.

Is it possible to lose weight in 10 days?

It is very much possible to cut down weight by 10 kgs if you keep a few things in mind. Several nutritionists suggest that weight loss of 5-10 kg is possible in 10 days if you aim at cutting down 500 calories through diet and 500 calories through exercise and home remedies every day. Women should intake 1200 calories and men should intake 1800 a day in their diet to shed the extra kilos fast.

How to lose weight in 10 days?

Yoga and exercises are some of the most effective ways to lose weight in 10 days. There are several healthy diet plans as well. More than exercise, your calorie intake will affect your weight loss journey. Here are some quick tips and home remedies to lose weight in 10 days.

Don’t drink excessive water

Fitness coach, SteveMaxwell suggests that you cut down on starchy carbohydrate foods. This means the intake of food items like sugars, starches, pastries, and bread of all kinds is prohibited. Fresh fruits have good carbs, so you can consume them. Along with fruits, try to incorporate large raw vegetable salads into your diet each day. A serving of animal protein four times a week is also good. Another important tip shared by Maxell is to stop excessive water consumption.

Reduce consumption of refined carbohydrates

Personal trainer, Hayden William Courtland suggests that a person should reduce their consumption of refined carbohydrates. One can replace it with protein and healthy fats. Another important tip is to use shorter reps of high-intensity exercise like 10 min of on-and-off sprints more repeatedly than long, slow exercises like steady-pace treadmill running. Sleeping is also very necessary to lose weight. One should make sure that they are getting plenty of quality sleep at night, at least 7 hours preferably.

Skip checking the scale

Checking your weight every day may cause stress. It may demotivate you and encourage you to give up. A scale check can also be misleading as it omits the fact that you might be adding muscle weight. You should weigh yourself once a week and ideally in the morning.

Carry your own snacks when you step out

Shilpa Arora ND is a renowned health practitioner, nutritionist and certified macrobiotic health coach. In a conversation with NDTV, she said how snacks as a meal are where most people consume unnecessary foods and risk their weight loss goal. Hence, it is always a good idea to pack your own snack whenever you step out. Nuts and seeds, fruits, plain yoghurt, buttermilk, sprouts, dark chocolate, chilla, and cubes of paneer or cheese make for a great snack alternative.

Use healthy alternatives in your diet

Dave Asprey, the founder of Bulletproof 360 Inc. and Bulletproof Nutrition Inc., suggests that one should switch from inflammation-causing vegetable oil to ghee. One can also replace vegetables like rice and potatoes with leafy, green vegetables. You can switch to cauliflower instead of eating rice. Fructose from items like fruits might give you food cravings all day. He suggests that you should not consume any fructose-rich food for breakfast. You may eat it after dinner so you can sleep during the food cravings.

Go on a liquid diet for 10 kg weight loss in 10-15 days

Victoria Garcia Drago, who is a yoga instructor, suggests that if you want to get quick results, you may opt for a liquid diet for 3 days. During these three days, you may consume nothing but organic juices to boost your metabolism. One must make sure that they are drinking plenty of room-temperature water infused with a few slices of lemon, limes, and sliced cucumbers. This will keep your body hydrated and make the skin look radiant. Your stomach will also feel full all the time. A little bit of exercise and moving the body is also very important.

Don’t consume man-made products and empty calories

Matt Swierzysnki, a personal trainer, says that to lose weight in 10 days, one should be mindful of what they eat. One should reduce consumption of ’empty calories’ like biscuits, fizzy drinks, and processed foods. Daily activity is equally important, so involve yourself in activities like walking, running, cycling, swimming, dancing, and sports. Jaime Mcfaden, another health and fitness coach, suggests staying away from packaged food or something that isn’t fresh. She also suggests cutting down on one’s alcohol intake.

How to maintain weight after 10 days of weight loss?

Once you have achieved your weight loss goal, it is easy to maintain your weight. There are a few things that you need to keep in mind. Firstly, you should continue being on a low-calorie diet and being active in one way or another. Do not sacrifice your sleep. You should get ample rest. It is suggested that you also get a full medical checkup to discover any underlying reason for weight gain. Avoid junk food and consumption of alcohol. And lastly, keep yourself motivated and consistent.

Are there any side effects of losing weight in 10 days?

While its quite effective, there can be several side effects of losing weight in 10 days. Extreme weight loss can lead to various complications like metabolic changes, muscle loss and nutrient deficiencies. Fatigue, dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and gallstone formation are also some of the side effects of rapid weight loss.

