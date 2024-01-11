8 most stunning running trails in Hong Kong

With the cool weather and clear skies, it’s time to put on your best shoes and run around the city. Luckily, there are plenty of options for your next run, whether you’re a beginner or an expert. Take on these running trails in Hong Kong and get those miles and steps in.

Got a weekend to spare? Have time after work to cool off? Forget sleeping in until noon or heading straight home. Dust off your running gear, pack a snack and go for a nice jog in the spring breeze. Stunning picturesque views crown these running trails, showcasing the best of the best of what the city has to offer. Some even end at beaches like Silvermine Bay Beach in Mui Wo for the ultimate reward. And if you time it right, you can even catch the perfect view of the golden hour sunset.

A run around the city is one of the best ways to explore it all while keeping healthy and fit. So, take advantage of the great weather and plan for your next run. So, save this list of the best running trails in Hong Kong for any kind of runners to consider.

Hong Kong’s best running trails for the perfect workout