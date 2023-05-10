Traditional Chinese medicine: First steps towards balancing chi

Oriental medicine practice is an irrefutable contribution of the great Chinese civilisation, the impact of which is prevalent even today. With a holistic approach to treating a person’s physical ailments and mental conditions, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) dates back over 2,000 years. However, its core elements, philosophies and practices continue to remain the same.

Traditional Chinese medicine aims at restoring the overall harmony of one’s body. Any illness is considered an imbalance of the life force known as ‘qi’ (chi in English). Aligning the opposite energies of yin and yang and creating a balanced equation between their vital forms make up the backbone of Chinese medicine.

Although constant scientific research and advancements are ongoing in the field of medical science, Chinese herbal treatments continue to have a lot of takers who still believe in going back to the roots of traditional remedies. In that way, it is one of the most popular forms of alternative treatment.

Know more about traditional Chinese medicine at a glance

History of TCM

Shennong is considered the father of Chinese medicine and is believed to have formulated the technique of acupuncture. According to the US National Library of Medicine, he has tried innumerable herbs to identify their medicinal value. He lists over 365 medicines derived from minerals, plants and animals which are mentioned in the earliest texts of Chinese medicine.

A report by Mount Sinai states, early writings about this traditional medicine form can be traced back to 200 BCE, which make up for well-grounded diagnostic methods. These ancient findings have undergone systematic review and today, Chinese medicine practitioners know of at least 2,000 different Chinese herbs and alternative therapies to heal patients.

Difference between Eastern and Western medicine

Traditional Chinese medicine is a complete medical system that has shown effective results against many health problems that have led TCM practitioners to suggest it as a plausible healthcare measure. However, there are certain underlying differences between Eastern (TCM) and Western medicine when it comes to some broader parameters.

Observation, trial-and-error and clinical research are some of the ways used by a TCM practitioner to detect diseases and test their remedy. On the contrary, Western medicine is more inclined to empirical testing methods for diagnosis and treatment.

Regarding the method of achieving a cure, TCM is applied to balance the qi, which is the vital energy flowing through life. Western medicine, on the other hand, focuses on reducing or curing specific symptoms of irregularity in the body’s functions.

With respect to diagnosis, traditional oriental medicine targets the overall physical and psychological health and views the person as a whole. It considers humans as microcosmic elements in the larger picture of the universe and focuses on their relationship to the environment. On the other hand, western medicine treatment sees different diseases separately as isolated symptoms or issues.

Different aspects of TCM treatment

Before knowing the different ways of healing, it is important to understand the fundamentals of practising TCM and what constitutes the elements of qi and yin and yang.

As qi is the vital force, it essentially suggests a perennial dynamic energy that flows both within and outside a living being and is regarded as a cosmic binding force that holds the entire universe together. In this traditional medicine, qi is composed of two main branches — one comprises all things that go into the body (breath) and the other is what flows inside (blood or xue). This corresponds to the philosophy of yin and yang, which propagates the harmony of the opposites.

Traditional Chinese medicine opines that any health issue is a result of disbalance or stagnation in the flow of qi because of which TCM treatments are mostly targeted to reestablish the flow. It believes in striking a proper balance between internal organs and external elements — earth, fire, water, wood and metal.

Traditional Chinese medicine healing techniques

Traditional Chinese medicine has shown positive effects against a number of health issues such as chronic pain, diabetes and its related ailments, arthritis, depression, anxiety, common cold, Parkinson’s disease, asthma and others. Some of the popular TCM healing techniques are as follows.

Acupuncture

In acupuncture, a TCM practitioner inserts thin needles into the skin to stimulate specific points on the body called acupuncture points. One of the most well-researched forms of treatment in traditional Chinese medicine that has undergone clinical trials, acupuncture aims at releasing the body’s natural painkillers and affecting the parts of the brain that process pain. According to a report by the National Center for Complimentary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), acupuncture has shown desired results against serious conditions like “low-back pain, neck pain, osteoarthritis/knee pain, and carpal tunnel syndrome.” The report also says that it “may help reduce the frequency of tension headaches and prevent migraine headaches.”

Tai Chi

Another age-old treatment of traditional Chinese medicine, tai chi is a form of slow body movements with a focus on proper breathing exercises. It blends strong postures with gentle movements and emphasises destressing and relaxation. As per NCCIH, “Research findings suggest that practising tai chi may improve balance and stability in older people and those with Parkinson’s disease, reduce pain from knee osteoarthritis, help people cope with fibromyalgia and back pain, and promote quality of life and improve mood in people with heart failure.”

Cupping

Cupping is a form of alternative medicine where special heated cups are placed on the body to create suction. Believed to maintain the flow of energy in the body, there are several pieces of research, states Healthline, which shows it to be effective in facilitating blood flow, reducing inflammation and increasing the pain threshold.

Chinese herbal medicine

Chinese herbal products have long formed a part of TCM practice and have been beneficial for respiratory diseases, menstrual issues and heart illnesses. They promote healthy sleeping patterns too. While there may not be any concrete medical backing to it, Chinese herbal medicines have many takers for their natural ingredients. These include herbal teas, capsules and powders.

However, it is imperative to be aware of what you consume because traditional Chinese medicines might have side effects. A report by John Hopkins says that in 2004, “the FDA banned the sale of dietary supplements containing ephedra and plants containing ephedra group alkaloids due to complications, such as heart attack and stroke. Ephedra is a Chinese herb used in dietary supplements for weight loss and performance enhancement.”

Other forms of traditional Chinese medicine treatments include moxibustion (burning of Chinese herbs near the skin) and tui na massage (a form of rigorous massage that incorporates acupressure and forms of body manipulation for better blood flow and pain relief). A properly balanced diet with all kinds of nutrition also forms an integral part of traditional Chinese medicine.

Where to find certified TCM practitioners?

Chinese medicine has served immensely in areas of natural healthcare and healing. This proves its popularity and relevance even today. Most leading medical facilities and wellness centres offer traditional Chinese medicine treatments, however, it is best to go for a practitioner certified by the Accreditation Committee for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (ACAOM).

The National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) also offers certification programmes in acupuncture, Chinese herbology and oriental bodywork that are widely recognised.

Side effects of traditional Chinese medicine

Research and study of traditional Chinese medicine is on the rise and over the recent past, the field has witnessed a growing interest as more and more people tend to take the natural route instead of popping pills.

While there are numerous benefits and visible results, there are certain serious side effects too. The herbal concoctions used by a TCM practitioner to treat ailments might show contradictory effects, especially when combined with Western medicines. Similarly, if certain herbs are contaminated with toxins, heavy metals, pesticides and microorganisms, or if they do not go through standardised regulations, they can also lead to health risks.

In terms of injury, it is unlikely that practising tai chi leads to any adversaries, but, initially, there can be minor injuries and pain.

John Hopkins states that TCM should not be viewed as a “complete replacement for conventional or allopathic treatment.” But it may be helpful when used as a form of complementary and alternative medicine.

Conclusion

Traditional Chinese medicine is an age-old practice that believes in the overall harmony of energy, both within and outside a living being. Using the benefits of nature and its bounty, TCM has shown certain positive effects on various chronic ailments. However, in today’s world, where advanced medical research has unveiled several scientifically proven measures and treatments, it is important to be cautious. Therefore, one should always proceed after consulting a reliable practitioner and understanding all its side effects.

(Hero and featured image credit: Katherine Hanlon/@tinymountain/Unsplash)