Should you try the lemon detox diet? Here are some of the benefits

Whether you ate too much during the festive season, or starting the new year off on a healthy note is an annual routine for you, there’s a lemon detox diet that is causing quite some buzz right now.

In the form of herbal tea, juice or even essential oil, lemon is a fruit rich in minerals that can be used in many ways. Its popularity has made it the central element of a slimming diet known as “lemon detox” or “lemon water detox.”

A “master cleanse”

Need a little help to lose weight? Could the lemon detox work for you? Inspired by the recommendations of naturopath Stanley Burroughs known for his “master cleanse,” this regime combines regular consumption of lemon juice with a balanced diet.

The small, yellow citrus is of the richest fruits in vitamin C (more than 29 mg per 100 mg). This vitamin contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system and helps reduce fatigue. It is therefore a source of vitality, something not insignificant in the middle of winter.

What does the lemon detox consist of?

This slimming diet falls into the category of low-calorie diets. It operates on the principle of reducing the number of calories taken into the body, while consuming lemon juice at regular intervals. Following this diet involves incorporating lemon juice into meals, as a kind of condiment. Red meat, cream and fried foods are prohibited on this regime. These foods bring “bad fat” to the body and promote weight gain. During this detox, your plate will be exclusively composed of foods rich in “good fat,” such as avocado, egg and salmon, and whole foods, such as rice, pasta or legumes.

It’s a diet that can be combined with the practice of sports or fitness activities, as long as the diet remains balanced and does not cause deficiencies. The World Health Organization recommends a minimum of 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week (i.e., at least one-half hour per day). For more intense activity, this time should be divided by two.

Experts recommend following the lemon detox for 15 to 21 days. Obviously, this method can work differently from one person to another. The most important thing is to listen to your body and of course consult a health professional.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.