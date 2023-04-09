How to manage your money: A complete guide on personal finance

Everyone wants to be financially secure but many find it difficult to plan and manage even the most basic elements of personal finance owing to a busy lifestyle. And amid such hectic lives, people often forget to protect their own hard-earned money or are unable to do so in an organised manner. Hence, here is a comprehensive guide on personal finance, including what it is and how can it be managed well.

What is personal finance and why is it important?

Personal finance involves planning, organising and managing one’s finance-related actions to achieve long-term financial goals. These include earning, saving, investing and spending.

In simple words, managing one’s personal finance is creating a budget to handle the monthly income, while having a fundamental understanding of these concepts.

The importance of personal finance cannot be neglected because it enables one to achieve both short-term and long-term financial objectives, which consequently helps in having a safe, sound and secure financial future. Additionally, it aids in retirement planning too. So, one can relax and enjoy leisure time without worrying about money in the long run.

Easy steps to manage your personal finance flawlessly

Set achievable financial goals

Having clarity regarding your financial health is the first stage of personal financial planning. It helps you envision your financial position to achieve your goals. And, when you’re aware, it is always simple to plan a path of action.

Financial goals can be both short-term and long-term. However, it is to be noted that short-term goals eventually govern long-term ones, so one should plan accordingly. Also, setting goals which are doable and not overly difficult is important as too-hard-to-achieve goals may disappoint and discourage whereas too-easy-to-achieve ones may prevent you from raising the bar.

Your short-term goals should comprise those that can be achieved within a year such as contributing towards an emergency fund, investing a set amount of funds in a particular plan, paying off any outstanding debt and so on. Your long-term goals should involve those that can be achieved within the next 5 to 15 years and should contribute towards things such as a retirement plan, down payment of a house, premium of life insurance and other similar goals.

Prepare a budget

Preparing a budget is a crucial step to understanding your personal finances. It helps allocate where and how to spend your money to save enough for unexpected rains. Also, it helps you keep a record of your expenses and income to figure out your long-term financial standing.

Your budget ideally depends on your personal long-term and short-term financial goals. However, while planning a budget, it is imperative to consider all the reasonable expenses that can occur in the near future. Also, given the inflation scenario, these expenses should be estimated at a higher cost than what they actually are anticipated to be. For instance, if your monthly household expense is INR 10,000, then consider counting it as INR 12,500.

Additionally, if you prefer planning your budget more efficiently, you can follow the 50/30/20 budgeting framework. The objective of this strategy is to allocate 50 per cent of your after-tax income to necessities such as rent or mortgage, food and car-related expenses; 30 per cent to others such as phone, streaming subscriptions and dining out; the remaining 20 per cent towards savings, which includes a contribution towards an emergency fund, retirement planning and other investments.

Create an emergency fund

An emergency fund is a financial security against unexpected expenses such as urgent medical requirements, repairs and replacement of loss due to natural calamities, unfortunate death and job loss. This buffer can be retained in a savings account for quick access or invested in a liquid and secure asset like a fixed deposit.

Uncertainties are unforeseen, and an emergency fund serves as a shield of security against any odds that require monetary support. Also, it acts as a backup plan against any circumstances that call for financial assistance.

It is important to note that this emergency fund should be separate from other savings owing to its exclusive purpose.

Diversifying investments

Diversifying investments involves spreading investments among a variety of financial instruments, industries and other categories as part of the risk-reduction strategy. This refers to making investments in different schemes which would all respond differently to the same occurrence. For instance, investing in FD won’t give you negative returns during a bear market, but it also won’t give huge returns during a bull market. However, investment in mutual funds and shares can give negative returns in a bear market and positive returns in a bull market.

Diversification has a very close connection with the risk-bearing capacity of an individual; this should be considered before planning to diversify your investment portfolio. For instance, if you have a minimum risk-bearing capacity then a large part of your savings should involve investments in secure schemes, including fixed deposits, recurring deposits, post-office deposits and secured government bonds.

Control irrational expenses

In his book titled The Psychology of Money, author Morgan Housel states, “Spending money to show people how much money you have is the fastest way to have less money.’’

Hence, if you want to achieve your financial objectives, you must always remember his words. This may help control irrelevant expenses and motivate you to draw a line between your needs and wants while spending your hard-earned money.

The ideal way to control irrational expenses is to divide your income between two bank accounts, where one can be used for all the expenses you need to make in a month and the other can be directed towards your investments, considering you shouldn’t use money from the latter account unless it’s an emergency.

Avoid credit purchases

To prevent debt from spiralling out of control, avoid spending more than you make. Yes, borrowing without having the means to repay is a vicious cycle of draining out your savings. Try to manage your finances in such a way that you don’t get trapped in this cycle. One of the best ways to do this is to avoid using credit cards and instead use debit cards more often. But if you can’t do it to build a credit score, then remembering a few things about the usage of credit cards might come in handy.

– Never use all the available credit on a card.

– Always make your payment is done on time because consistently paying bills late, or even worse, skipping payments, is one of the quickest ways to destroy your credit score.

Manage and maintain your investments

Investing money and investment management are two different things. The latter involves maintaining a portfolio of your investments to keep a close eye on their performance of these. This includes recording all your investment-related data in one place, tracking their performance and ideating for the future based on the output from a particular category.

This needs a little financial literacy, so you can understand different categories of investments and calculate basic profit percentages. Also, this portfolio serves as a diary which has all your investment-related details in case you forget.

Furthermore, it is important to manage your investments to achieve your personal financial goals as it helps in tax planning, which can help avail standard tax deductions and exemptions.

Conclusion

It takes time to understand the intricacies of financial management but it’s not tough. It has different facets and is a continuous learning process. You can only master the skill based on your own experiences, but you should be aware of it to increase your wealth in terms of your net worth and be prepared for unexpected outcomes. So, starting today, draw up a financial plan, invest your money well, borrow what you can pay and manage your investment in the best possible way.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy of Picas Joe/Pexels)