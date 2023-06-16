Gentle yoga asanas to strengthen your locks and promote hair growth

Have you been obsessively Googling how to make your hair grow faster? Here’s the truth — your hormones, health, genetics, and age determine your hair growth. So, despite what product labels may tell you, no magic formula can truly grow your hair faster and longer. That being said, hair growth requires a healthy scalp and a stress-free body, and regular yoga practice can help create optimal hair growth conditions. So, add these asanas to your daily practice and allow yoga to get to the root of the matter to boost the overall health of your hair.

How does yoga help promote hair growth?

According to the National Institute of Health, a stress hormone impairs stem cells necessary for hair growth. Yoga helps relieve stress by aiding the body to switch from the sympathetic to the parasympathetic nervous system. In addition, yoga asanas, combined with proper breathing patterns, improve blood circulation. Sluggish blood circulation deprives the flow of oxygen and nutrients, which promote healthy hair.

Yoga asanas to boost hair growth

Uttanasana or standing forward bend pose

This forward-bending pose improves blood flow and oxygen to the head and scalp, enabling hair follicles to grow long and strong. In addition, the asana improves the glands’ functioning and provides fresh oxygen and blood to the scalp for healthy and shiny hair.

Stand by placing your feet firmly on the floor and keeping your arms by the side of your body. Gently lift your arms towards the ceiling. As you bend forward from your waist, place your hands on the floor. If you cannot reach the floor, use blocks under your palms. Take a few gentle breaths and slowly come back to the starting position.

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend pose

Add the seated forward bending pose to your daily yoga routine to improve blood circulation, nourish hair follicles and combat hair loss.

Sit with your spine erect and extend your legs forward. Bend forward as you hinge with your hips. If they feel hyperextended, slightly bend your knee or straighten your legs fully. Then, slowly try to touch your forehead to the shins.

Sirsasana or headstand

Poor blood circulation in the scalp causes hair loss and getting into inversions like a headstand is an excellent way to increase blood flow to the area.

However, sirsasana is one of the most difficult poses to master and, if performed incorrectly, can cause injury. Therefore, sign up for a yoga class and let your teacher guide you through the inversion poses. With patience and regular practice, you will be able to get into the pose with ease!

Place your yoga mat close to the wall and get into a table-top position. Place your palms under your shoulders and knees below your hips. Bring your forearms down and place your elbows beneath your shoulders. Next, clasp the fingers of both palms and slowly bring the crown of your head near your clasped palms. Then, straighten your legs and walk towards your head. You’ll reach a point when your feet will not go forward and will start lifting off the chest. Lift one leg off the ground, then another, and make sure you shift your weight on your arms instead of the crown of your head. Stay in this pose for a few breaths, and slowly lower your legs.

Adho mukha savasana or downward-facing dog pose

Stress can cause hormonal imbalances and is thus a leading cause of hair loss. Getting into the downward-facing dog pose a few times during your practice, can help release stress and promote hair growth.

Get into a table-top position with your shoulders above your wrists and your knees below your hips. Next, tuck your toes against the mat, extend your legs, and lift both knees into the air, getting into an upside-down ‘V’ shape. Then, as you press through the palms of your hand and the balls of your feet, extend and lengthen your spine. Using the triceps, pull your pelvis up towards the ceiling. You can either draw your shoulder blades down your back or rotate the joints externally to support the body.

Matsyasana or fish pose

As you drop your head back in the fish pose, you allow for increased blood circulation throughout the head. This restorative pose also relieves stress and anxiety that triggers hair loss.

Lie on your back and extend your legs. Place your arms by the sides of your body. Next, press evenly into your palms and your heels. As you press your forearms and elbows into the mat, lift your chest to arch your upper back. Also, lift your shoulder blades and upper torso off the floor. Then, tilt your head back and slowly try to bring the crown of your head to the floor.

Ustrasana or camel pose

The camel pose helps improve digestion, which can aid the absorption of nutrients in the body that are essential for healthy hair growth.

Come to a kneeling position with your knees directly below your hips. Then, support your lower back with your hands and gently guide your pelvis forward. Arch your spine and gently drop your head and neck backwards. Then slowly reach your heels with your hands (one hand at a time). Stay in this pose and take a couple of gentle breaths.

Ultimately, many factors can affect hair growth, including stress, poor diet, medications, and hormonal changes. Make sure that you consult your doctor or a trichologist if you’re concerned about your receding hair line. .

(Hero and feature image credits: Pexels)