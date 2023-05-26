Vitamin D deficiency: How to use yoga to manage the symptoms?

Our body naturally produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. So, how is it that as many as 40% of us are low in the essential vitamin and heading for a potential vitamin D deficiency? It’s likely that our intake of the ‘sunshine vitamin’ is insufficient. If you are concerned about not getting enough of the nutrient, you can use yoga to tackle vitamin D deficiency and its side effects.

Vitamin D is essential for absorbing calcium and phosphorus (hello, healthy bones and teeth) and maintaining muscle strength. In theory, foods including salmon and tuna, fish liver oils, cheese and eggs also help boost vitamin D levels in the body. However, in reality, your choice of vitamin D-rich foods is very limited. You may be able to get only up to 20% of your vitamin D intake from your diet. The rest needs to come from vitamin D supplements – and sunlight.

When it comes to vitamin D, vitamin D3 is vital. ‘Aim for 10mcg of vitamin D daily and consume no more than 100mcg.’

What happens when you’re vitamin D deficient?

Bone pain, muscle aches, and mood changes are some signs of vitamin D deficiency. Low vitamin D levels may also cause you to feel downright exhausted. Researchers have also linked vitamin D deficiency to poor mental health. Thinning hair is also a symptom of vitamin D deficiency.

How to use yoga to tackle vitamin D deficiency?

Rolling out a yoga mat in the sun and getting into some restorative yoga asanas can help replenish vitamin D levels in the body. Sunshine naturally boosts your immune system and your mood. Plus, the asanas help counter vitamin D deficiency symptoms, including muscle pain, fatigue and exhaustion. It’s a win-win!

Yoga asanas to relieve the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

There is a yoga pose for every symptom — from when you are feeling drained or anxious to when you need upliftment and muscle pain relief — it just takes a few asanas for vitamin D deficiency symptoms to fade away.

Vrikshasana or tree pose

The tree pose strengthens the legs, opens the hips and also brings balance and equilibrium to the mind. In addition, it is an excellent pose to relieve any muscle pain caused due to vitamin D deficiency.

Stand erect with your feet together and root one foot down into the ground. Then place the other foot above or below your standing leg (but never directly on) the knee. Get your hands in a prayer position in front of your heart and gaze at a point to balance. Hold for a few seconds before you switch sides.

Please note: You can stand next to the wall if you feel shaky.

Virabhadrasana or warrior pose

Calming down is usually the priority when feeling drained and anxious, and this restorative asana can help.

Get into a downward-facing dog and move your right foot between your hands. Next, press your feet, and lift your torso. Lift your arms and join your palms together. Then draw your shoulder blades toward your hips and gaze up at your hands. Stay here for a couple of breaths. Then return to the downward-facing dog and repeat on the other side.

Trikonasana or triangle pose

The triangle pose not only strengthens the legs, arms and chest but also strengthens the muscles and helps manage stress and anxiety.

Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart and turn your right foot about 90 degrees. Inhale, and bend downward from the hips on your right, keeping the waist straight as you exhale. Keep both arms in a straight line. Then place your right hand on your ankle, shin, or the floor outside your right foot. Then stretch your left arm toward the ceiling and keep your head neutral. Take a few long breaths and stretch your body as much as possible. Then as you inhale, come up, bring your arms down and straighten your feet. Repeat the steps on the other side.

Bhujangasana or cobra pose

The cobra pose is excellent for toning the abdomen and strengthening the entire back and shoulder muscles. It also reduces stress and fatigue.

Lie on your stomach while you rest your forehead on the ground. Keep your legs together, with your heels lightly touching each other. Place your hands such that your palms touch the ground, and your elbows are parallel and close to your torso. Inhale and slowly lift your head and chest while keeping your navel on the floor. Take the support of your hands to pull your torso back and off the floor. Curve your spine, vertebra by vertebra and straighten your arms by arching your back. Then, tilt your head back and look up. Stay in this posture for 4 to 5 deep breaths and gently bring your abdomen, chest, and head back to the floor. Repeat the pose 4 to 5 times.

Ardha amtsyendrasana or sitting half-spinal twist

The sitting half-spinal twist improves the oxygen supply to the lungs, which helps boost energy levels. It is also an excellent asana to make the spine flexible and reduce pain.

Sit with your legs stretched out, keeping your feet together and the spine erect.

Then bend the left leg and place the heel beside your right hip.

Next, place the right leg over your left knee and the left hand on your right knee. Keep your right hand behind you.

Twist the waist and neck to the right and look over the right shoulder.

Hold this pose and take gentle, deep breaths. As you breathe out, release the right hand first, then your waist, chest, and neck.

Repeat to the other side.

Even if you don’t have the time or motivation for the entire flow, you can take a few minutes to drop into some of these gentle yoga poses for pain relief and instant pick-me-up.

(Hero and feature image credits: Michael Pravin/Flickr)