If you’re tired of mascara melting down your face during summer months, opt for a set of natural or bold looking lashes that last! Here’s where to get eyelash extensions in Hong Kong…

Lash Artist

At Lash Artist, it’s all in the name — especially if it’s time-forged artistry you’re looking for with your next set of lash extensions. Nestled in the thick of the action on D’Aguilar Street, Lash Artist is a salon dedicated to perfecting eyelash treatments. Your consultation begins with a conversation with an eyelash artist to really customise a set of lashes — all of which are anti-allergenic and imported from Japan — based on your eye shape, lifestyle and desired results. Your final look will be bonded using a classic one-to-one technique or via a voluminous multi-bonding approach in sets named ‘Natural’, ‘Perfect’, ‘Dramatic’ or the unlimited ‘Full’. Also on the menu: Keratin Lash Lifts and tinting services for a truly 360° eyelash experience.

As hygiene continues to be top-of-mind, Lash Artist ensures every treatment is conducted in isolated rooms with tools sanitised with a UV disinfection machine. Safety first!

Exclusive for Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong readers: Simply show this article prior to payment for 15% off your treatment. Available from 1 August 2021 to 28 February 2022.

Lash Artist, 1-3/F, 54 D’Aguilar Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6361 4756

(In partnership with Lash Artist)

Lyla Lash Bar

Conveniently located on Hollywood Road, Lyla Lash specialises in classic and extra volumising lashes. The space is cosy, chic and its lash technicians well-equipped to help you choose the perfect set of lashes. Cusomise your preferred length, thickness and curl, or simply book in for Keratin lash lift or tint for a low-maintenance treatment that still delivers noticable results.

Lyla Lash Bar, 14/F, C Wisdom Centre, 37 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2564 7721

Browhaus

Don’t be fooled by its name, Browhaus offers far more than just brow services. Its signature ‘Lash in Bloom‘ treatment works with a dedicated therapist to help you in advising on the most suitable lash type for you. Choose from a Bold & Dramatic look, Defined look or Lush look with either Natural, Cat Eyes or Doll style lashes. Each look is customisable, using the finest imported lashes and individual strands, and each set of extensions come in a variety of thickness, length and curl to suite your personal style.

Browhaus, 10/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3950 3950

Cerynne

Initially just focussing on luxury nail offerings, Cerynne has since expanded its beauty menu to offer high-end eyebrow services and eyelash extensions to loyal customers across Hong Kong. Silky, long-lasting and ultra lightweight, its lashes are from Matsukaze and Miss Eye D’or, two of the top eyelash brands in Japan.

Cerynne, 1/F, 2 On Lan Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2153 0712,

Xtreme Lashes

Well-known amongst lash connoisseurs, Xtreme Lashes was founded by American registered nurse Jo Mousselli, and recognised for its safe industry-leading processes and glamorous, precise and long-lasting results. With a wide selection of styles to choose, the boutique has launched Omni Lashes, a set that is lighter, fuller and has a much shorter application time — perfect for those looking to rush in during their lunch break.

Xtreme Lashes, 3/F, V-Plus, 68-70 Wellington St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3708 8961

Suavislash Couture Lash Bar

An undoubtedly luxurious lash bar, Suavislash specialises in enhancing natural beauty and offering custom eyelash styles to suit you. Work with its highly trained stylists to choose your thickness, length and curvature to curate a ‘Natural, Cute, Sexy or Glamorous’ look. Choose from a ‘Classic’ technique (one on one extension bonding) or go for ‘Volume’ — ultra fine multiple extensions bonding to create your perfect lash.

Suavislash, 8/F, 1 Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2772 6228

L For Lashes

The first salon to bring the award-winning JB lashes concept from the US to us here in Hong Kong, L for Lashes promises to provide FDA-approved services that deliver incredible results. Its medical grade bonding glue is free of allergenic ingredients such as rubber and latex, perfect for those with sensitive skin, and its lashes made from PBT memory fiber are 40% lighter than imitation lashes on the market.

L For Lashes, 25/F, Stanley Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 5226 6546

