Where to get laser hair removal in Hong Kong

If you’re tired of contorting yourself in the shower to shave or reluctant to grin and bear it for monthly bikini wax, perhaps laser removal is the right path for you?

Fast, effective and for the most part, pain-free, laser hair removal and IPL treatments can remove unwanted body hair in just a handful of sessions. Perfect for those hating the idea of hard wax or endless maintenance, these laser hair removal salons in Hong Kong are on hand for all your hair removal needs.

EstheClinic

This award-winning beauty clinic is a firm favourite amongst those looking to go fuzz-free. Founded by a team of physicians, EstheClinic embodies a new generation of beauty clinics in Hong Kong that not only combines medical expertise, but ground-breaking technologies and cosmeceuticals for pain free, non-invasive extremely effective aesthetic treatments. Fast, safe and above all, permanent, the clinic’s IPL treatments pertain to both face and body.

EstheClinic, 16/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong, 3615 0919,

Glow Spa & Salon

A trendy, sought-after salon in the heart of Central, Glow Spa’s laser hair removal services are led by highly-trained therapists happy to advise on the best treatment for your needs. Starting with a consultation and patch test, Glow Spa‘s laser machines have been built for maximum comfort and rapid coverage of large areas. Unsure as to whether laser is right for you? Book a complimentary, no pressure consultation and patch test before making any commitments.

Glow Spa & Salon, 8/F, Silver Fortune Plaza, 1 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, 2525 5198

Strip: Ministry of Waxing

With its hair removal services loved across the likes of London, Singapore, Beijing and here in Hong Kong, Strip‘s reputation for pain-free waxing and laser hair removal proceeds itself. Using its own tried and tested, in-house semi permanent laser technology — the Powerpac — the Advanced Fluorescence TechnologyTM uses beams of specially filtered light to weaken the hair follicles, causing delayed hair growth and a percentage of hair to no longer re-grow at all.

Strip: Ministry of Waxing, 7/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong, 3950 3950

Lavar

Loved by many for its premium, natural wax offerings, Lavar‘s boutique salon on Stanley Street uses leading technology, ‘GentleMax Pro’, to ensure both safety and the effectiveness of its laser hair removal treatments. So confident in its technology, Lavar schedules just 5-7 sessions in order to achieve 90-98 percent hair reduction and monitoring for up to one year. This guarantee ensures that the result remains free from unwanted hair and regrowth, following up with treatments within that year.

Lavar, 22/F, Stanley 11, 11 Stanley Street, Central, Hong Kong, 2915 0918,

Honeypot

Gaining a loyal following across Southeast Asia, Honeypot offers the full shebang of hair removal services, from waxing to IPL and laser. Suggesting between 5-7 treatments to ensure that all unwanted hair has been zapped, it uses a state of the art 808nm diode laser with contact cooling. Serving more than 200,000 customers across the Asia Pacific region, Honeypot prides itself on affordable prices in a professional salon setting.

Honeypot, 14/F, The Loop, 33 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, 3564 8660; 9/F, Unit A, Redana Centre, 25 Yiu Wa Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, 2803 5003,

Pavillion Medspa

Situated in the middle of Tsim Sha Tsui, Pavillon Medspa emits a clean, Scandinavian vibe in its fresh, wooden decor. Promising long-lasting results, its expert therapists use Lumenis® LightSheer®DUET™ diode technology that offers a gentle, non-invasive, long-lasting reduction of unwanted hair on the body. Suggesting between 6-10 sessions in order to see desired results, the treatments are fast, effective and perfect for a quick lunch time zap.

Pavillon Med Spa, Unit 912, 9/F, Mira Place, Tower A, 132 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, 3464 0542

Nude Waxing Beautique

Hot on the hair removal game since 2007, Nude Waxing only uses medical-grade and FDA-approved systems to achieve fast, long-last results in just five sessions that not only removes hair from the root, but boosts collagen and makes skin smoother, brighter and firmer all in one go.

Nude Waxing Beautique, various locations, 2868 9100,