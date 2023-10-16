10 Tracks: BÉBE YANA

In 10 Tracks, we ask industry veterans and up-and-coming tastemakers what they have on repeat. In the latest instalment of the series, we speak to BÉBE YANA, an Australian-Korean solo artist serving up a new sound connecting South Korea’s burgeoning pop and underground scenes.

BÉBE YANA, previously known as Hayana, made her debut in 2012 as part of K-pop group EvoL. After the group disbanded due to a company merger, she released “Wish,” her first solo, before taking a step back from music to recalibrate. Finding a home at a new label, A MASS CULTURE, she returned again in 2021 with the hit track “Strawberry Kisses” under her current stage name. “From then on I’ve just been doing what I love,” she tells us.”

As part of the next step in her evolution, BÉBE YANA unveiled a double-single titled “Vision Getting Blurred.” The release features two versions of the same track — one light and one dark. SIDE A is a dreamy DnB track produced by recently Boiler Room-debuted DJ, h4rdy while SIDE B comes by way of producer Kwakseungeon with compositional help from NYC-based DJ and producer, Sammy.

“I feel like this time, the fans who have been following my music will really like it,” she tells us. “It has the continuous sonic direction but with a different vibe.”

We caught up with BÉBE YANA ahead of her show at Unborn Sounds’ 1-year anniversary party. There, she performed alongside some of Seoul’s finest including CAMO, Milano, Lil Cherry, and Donna Goldn. To better understand her journey, we explore her past and current inputs through 10 Tracks.

While growing up in Sydney, she was constantly immersed in the world of music. Her dad was a big fan of Andrea Bocceli and she remembers classical music and jazz always played around the house.

“It’s really given me a lot of influence on top of my personal taste because I would always listen to pop and hip-hop, in my own room. While at dinner or on the way to school, I was surrounded by classics,” she tell us. “Looking back, I really appreciate that because it really widened my perspective.”

That time period, the early ‘90s and 2000s, would later have a lasting effect on her current music and choice of imagery. That nostalgic Y2K aesthetic is particularly evident in the music videos for “Chemistry” and “Strawberry Kisses.”

“A lot of references were from the visuals I was influenced by growing up,” says BÉBE YANA. “I think being alive in that era was such a blessing. I really appreciate that vibe. Naturally, it melted down into my own visuals.”

Being an idol in mainstream K-pop is an opportunity reserved for a select few, and while she treasures the experience and the lessons learned, BÉBE YANA admits that it was tough for her personally, recognizing now that she was still too young then to figure out what she really wanted. After EvoL disbanded, she returned to regular life and began making music in her room. Having followed a strict formula in the past, she began cultivating a sound of her own.

“In 2017, I felt like I was ready to put drafts out into the world,” she tell us. “That was the time when I really felt comfortable about revealing myself as an artist to the world again.”

As she steps back in the limelight, the music scene in South Korea has been moving at light speed. One of the groups leading the charge is NewJeans. Similar to BÉBE YANA’s music, NewJeans references the vibe of the early 2000s with clear vocals backed by danceable, feel-good beats. The global takeover of the group marks a change in tastes and perceptions as the tracks are played and performed everywhere from underground raves to the main stage of Lollapalooza.

“Whenever they release music, it just creates this huge phenomenon,” BÉBE YANA comments. “Not only for the people who were huge fans of idols, but a lot of underground artists, producers, artists, and friends around me are always talking about them at the moment which is crazy. I’ve never seen this type of phenomenon before.”

The success of the group, which champions an alternative sound, has many listeners digging below the surface to see what else is out there. While coming from a mainstream K-pop background, BÉBE YANA is now a part of the scene’s strong undercurrents. With a supportive label behind her and a group of peers holding the shared ambition of creating authentic and progressive music, BÉBE YANA stays on the cusp of what’s next.

Her selections span a variety of genres befitting different occasions. The playlist starts with “Chosen” by Netherlands-based artist Miči featuring Fka Mash — a house, downbeat track which eased her mind during a long studio session.

“When you’re mixing for days and days, you get tired of listening to the same song over and over so I wanted to refresh,” she tell us. “My friend recommended this song and it was so chill. I was closing my eyes and felt like I was already at the beach. It really hit me hard on that day when I was stressed out from hard work.”

At the time of the interview, she was in the phase of diving back into the old pop songs from Michael Jackson, Sade, Frank Ocean, and others. However, when it’s time to turn up, she has a few picks as well including “Adjacent Casualty” by Kumo 99.

Find BÉBE YANA’s 10 Tracks playlist above and stream her latest “Vision Getting Blurred” single here.

