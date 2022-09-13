Breaking, beatboxing and graffiti: What to know about the Hong Kong Breaking Team Qualifiers

Breakdancing is no longer a relic of the 2000s — it’s back and more relevant than ever.

I don’t know if it’s just me not paying attention as usual, but breaking seems to have slipped out of our collective lexicon for the past 20 years. In its heyday — at least in my hazy pre-teen memory — during the early 2000s, it was the epitome of cool, along with MTV and baggy pants. And then, just as fast as it came to my attention, it sort of… disappeared.

(Sorry if I offended anyone. B-boy culture is obviously not something I’m very familiar with.)

But everything is cyclical, and two decades later, breaking has returned with much relevance. After the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which saw Hong Kong take home a record number of medals, public interest in sports is at an all-time high. In particular, Hongkongers are turning their heads to breaking, which will be part of the Paris 2024 Olympics medal programme as a new sport.

“Freeze”, a key breaking moment

This brings us to today’s topic about the 2022 Hong Kong Breaking Team Qualifier. Back in mid-June, Sino Group and Olympian City shopping mall, along with the Hong Kong DanceSport Association (HKDSA), organised the first round of the qualifier. And later this month, on 24 and 25 September, the three parties are coming together again to kick off the second round.

For breaking-dummies like me who want to learn more about the sport, breaking performances and trial classes on breaking, beatboxing and graffiti will be held at Olympian City on 17 and 18 September. After clueing up on street culture, breaking culture and competition rules and techniques, members of the public can watch round two of the qualifier at close range when it happens the following weekend.

What to expect from the 2022 Hong Kong Breaking Team Qualifier

During the last weekend of the month, the Central Atrium of Olympian City 2 will be transformed into a battleground where shortlisted athletes will go face-to-face in a series of rhythmic battles. Contestants will be divided into six groups according to age and gender.

On 24 September, four groups — B-Boy aged below 13, B-Boy aged 13-17, B-Girl aged below 13 and B-Girl aged 13-17 — will compete. The remaining two groups — B-Boy aged 18 or above and B-Girl aged 18 — will face off on 25 September.

B-Boy Fishball, Chairman of the HKDSA’s Breaking Division and WDSF-licensed judge

B-Boy FishBall, Chairman of the HKDSA’s Breaking Division and one of the judges at the qualifier, comments that not only is the inclusion of breaking in the Olympics a morale booster for breakers, but also he hopes the move will enhance interest and catalyse the development of the sport in Hong Kong.