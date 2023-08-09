27 Questions: CAMO, South Korean rapper and singer

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same duration of a casual speed date. This week, we ask CAMO some questions about her thriving career as she flew over to Hong Kong to perform at a recent hip-hop festival.

If you have kept an eye on the Korean hip-hop scene in recent years, CAMO would not be an unfamiliar name to you. CAMO quickly started to gain international recognition with her hit song “Life is Wet” released in September 2020. “Life is Wet” was released just six months after she debuted her EP “ICE” in March 2020.

Under 502 Entertainment, she was able to quickly establish herself in the hip hop industry. Releasing more hits like “Wifey” and “Freak Like Me,” she has collaborated with many renowned artists like Jay Park, Simon Dominic, BIBI, Coogie and many more. In her debut album “Pressure Makes Diamonds” released in February this year, more star producers and artists like Tommy Genesis, 808 Mafia, three-time Grammy winner David “Yungin” Kim and Grammy-nominated engineer MiKE TUCCi joined her.

Born in Hong Kong, CAMO spent her early childhood in the city attending international school, until she moved to South Korea when she was 13. CAMO living the university student life in Korea until her first first MV was a massive success, which kicked off her music career. Since then, she’s been quickly rising to the top and establishing her as an artist that’s here to stay. Find more about how she started her career below.

1. You were born and raised in Hong Kong, so how does it feel to come back to perform here?

It feels great. I moved to Korea when I was 13 and never came back for a long time. Three months ago, I came to Hong Kong and I was surprised that not a lot of things changed so I was grateful for that. Hong Kong is my hometown and if it had changed too much, I think I would have been sad and disappointed. People here are still so nice; they have good energy and are very respectful. I love Hong Kong.

2. Did growing up in Hong Kong influence you or your music in any kind of way?

I think so because when I was here in Hong Kong, I listened to a lot of pop. The very first album I bought with my own money was Avril Lavigne’s The Best Damn Thing album, which includes a track titled “Girlfriend.” If I lived in Korea, I wouldn’t have listened to Avril Lavigne when I was seven or eight.

3. How did you realise a career in music as a university student?

I always loved hip-hop and music. When I was in university, I joined a hip-hop club, because in Korea there’s this culture to join clubs to make new friends. That was when I first started writing lyrics and I really enjoyed that. After I uploaded my songs on SoundCloud, which I made for fun, BIBI reached out to me and was like you should make this your career, and I was like okay!

4. Which artists influenced your music the most?

Definitely Avril Lavigne and 2NE1. When I was in Korea, they just debuted, and they were the first girl idol group who were all about girl power, so that really empowered me. In general, I really liked YG’s style of music, like Big Bang.

5. What’s your favourite song to perform?

I think it’s “Running Up” from my recent album because it’s light. Since I am singing and rapping about my life and the song is very positive, I enjoy performing this song.

6. You recently remixed Le Sserafilm “Eve, Psych & Bluebeard’s Wife,” could you share more about how that came about?

A close friend of mine, Benji, who does artist management, connected me to Le Sserafim. He recommended me to HYBE Entertainment because the team asked if he knew any great girl rappers. It was a fun experience!

7. What’s your favourite tattoo?

My favourite is this cute T-Rex.

8. What is home to you?

Where I feel comfortable, I guess Korea now because I live there and feel most comfortable there.

9. Goal in next five years?

Buy mum and dad a house and a car each.

10. What is your skincare routine?

I only apply lotion, but I double-cleanse my face because I wear a lot of makeup.

11. What do you think is your best feature?

My voice.

12. Last thing you ate?

Laksa.

13. Coffee or tea?

Coffee.

14. What does a perfect look like for you?

In general, I think every day is perfect.

15. What’s the last application you used on your phone?

Foodpanda.

16. Favourite place to go when you want to escape?

I guess home, because in Korea a lot of people recognise me. Instead of going out or travelling to other countries, I enjoy staying at home.

17. What do you think is the biggest difference between HK and Seoul?

So many… first, food! Hong Kong food is so good, the quality is amazing. I think the nightlife is also different because Korean people like to drink every day.

18. Where do you want to travel next?

I want to go to Taiwan because I’ve always had a crush on Taiwanese guys. I also want to go to Japan because I haven’t been since the pandemic started. I want to go to Paris as well.

19. An item you can’t travel without?

My contacts and glasses because I have really bad eyesight.

20. What do you most love about your job?

Everything because I can do what I love as a career. I love travelling all over the world to meet fans, communicate with them and feel their love.

21. What was your first job?

I taught kids English and maths for the Korean SAT, Suneung. I used to have a lot of part-time jobs at places like Gong Cha, CGV and cosmetic stores.

22. What’s your type?

I think someone who is really passionate about their job, their career.

23. What are some red flags?

If I feel like he’s not 100 percent open. Cheating obviously.

24. What’s the happiest memory you can remember?

Recently, I have been the happiest making music I love.

25. What’s something your fans don’t know about you?

I have really bad eyesight, so I wear really thick glasses. Also, people are very surprised by this but I’m actually very introverted. I’m very shy in person.

26. What are your next future plans?

I want to just keep making music. I started making music three years ago, and I want to pursue this for a long time, showing people more variety. I’m currently trying to make more summer hits. I had my very first concert in Seoul recently and I want to do a bigger one at end of this year.

27. Do you have any messages for your fans in Hong Kong?

I am always grateful for the energy! Whenever I come here, you guys are so nice and show so much love and support. I can see it in your eyes whenever I perform, so the vibe is always so nice. I am just thankful for that, and so grateful that you guys gave me the opportunity to come back to my hometown. I will work harder to release more songs. I always want to cheer you up. Thank you so much for all the love!