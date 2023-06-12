27 Questions: Denise Ho, fashion stylist and founder of Kitdo

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same duration of a casual speed date. This week, we speak to Denise Ho, fashion stylist of 18 years and founder of Kitdo, an award-winning restyling accessory.

It is true that there are two types of people: some break under hardship and blame their surroundings, yet others will notice the problems and create a solution. Fashion stylist Denise Ho belongs in the latter category. Ho began her journey in fashion over 18 years ago in the lowest position, where she had to do everything from doing personal errands for her boss to acting seamstress. Over the past two decades, Ho moved across New York, London and Hong Kong, witnessing the transition from film to digital camera, the rise of social media and e-commerce and the ups and downs of the fashion industry. Most importantly, she began to see how the fashion industry was slowly destroying the Earth.

As a fashion stylist herself, Ho was part of the problem, but not for long. Recognising the potential of restyling and noticing the issues that come with existing tools, like safety pins that damage clothing, she created an accessory that helps to transform clothes that we already have while adding a fashionable flair to it. Kitdo was founded in December 2021, a “lightweight, two-piece magnetic accessory that can be used to restyle your wardrobe”. The accessory quickly grabbed the attention of the fashion, design and sustainable world International and won multiple awards including Design For Asia Award, International Design Award and the A’ Design Award.

Now focused on advocating for sustainability, Ho has been educating the public on how to truly develop environmental fashion habits. She spoke on a panel at Carlyle & Co about the topic and is organising a second-hand clothes swap with Unspun. Now, let’s get to know the entrepreneur and the person behind the innovative product.

27 Questions: Denise Ho

Name: Denise Ho

Age: 44

Neighbourhood: Jardine’s Lookout

Occupation: Entrepreneur / Fashion Stylist

1. What is your life motto?

“Motivation comes from meaning”.

2. What is the best meal you’ve ever eaten in Hong Kong?

Steam Pot at King’s Dynasty. It has such a fun vibe, very authentic, and so delicious.

3. Who is your role model?

Michelle Obama, just saw her latest interview with Oprah and I feel that she really stood out as someone who is very compassionate, strong, and full of charisma.

4. What was your first job?

Sales assistant at Jean Paul Gaultier shop at Ocean Terminal.

5. Which phone app do you think more people should know about?

Poe – an Ai chat app.

6. If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Rice. I eat rice with everything.

7. What is your biggest regret in life?

No regrets, only lessons.

8. What do you hate most about living in Hong Kong?

Not a big fan of crowds.

9. What is the top destination on your bucket list?

Bhutan.

10. What is one movie everyone should see?

Dirty Dancing.

11. What is your typical Sunday like?

Sundays are days when we slowly get ready for Mondays, so we love going to the wet market in the morning, then we either chill at home/ work or go see family at South Side.

12. Which moment in your life would you most like to relive?

My wedding because it wasn’t done properly as I was very pregnant. I want to relive and redo it.

13. What makes someone a real Hongkonger?

When they mix whiskey with green tea.

14. If you could invite any five people in the world to your dream dinner party, who would they be?

My favorite comedians Conan and Ali Wong, my favourite designer Dries Van Noten, Oprah and my sister.

15. Where do you go when you want to be alone?

I go for a movie by myself.

16. What’s your favourite childhood memory?

When my mom used to bring clothes back from her store for my sister and I to try on.

17. What is one thing you’ve never revealed to your parents?

Why would I want to reveal it here?

18. Who is the best teacher you’ve ever had, what is one important lesson that they taught you?

My best teacher would be my Buddhist teacher, who taught me to be mindful, be present, have compassion, and focus on the positive.

19. Have you ever experienced love at first sight?

The minute my son was born. I felt confused and scared but flooded with joy.

20. How many pairs of shoes do you currently own? which do you wear the most often?

I have a lot because of my work. I look for comfort now, so I wear slides. My favorite pair is my chain-embellished slides by J. W. Weston.

21. Would you rather never be alone for a single moment, or be alone for the rest of your life? Why?

Being a mother made me cherish those alone moments, but I definitely don’t want to be alone for the rest of my life.

22. What was the best gift you ever received?

My husband got me a computer when we first started dating. I was very surprised, then I realised it was because no one has got me anything this practical before.

23. What’s the best or worst career advice you’ve ever received?

The best advice is “stay curious” and never think that you’ve got it figured out or that you know everything about it. The worst advice is “you are too old to start a business” because it’s never too late to do what you love and are passionate about.

24. What energizes you about your work?

I think passion is a big one. Also being an entrepreneur means you are constantly doing different things at the same time, and I personally prefer that.

25. If you could do it all over again, what is one thing you would do differently?

Get educated in financial literacy at a young age.

26. What’s your favourite tradition?

Chinese New Year. I love all the family gatherings, the big meals, and all the fun stuff like gambling.

27. When was the last time you felt starstruck?

When I met his holiness the Dalai Lama in India.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Denise Ho)