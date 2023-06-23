AllRightsReserved and Face Oka launch “MEET FACE OKA GALLERY” exhibition

Art aficionados, this one’s for you! Hong-Kong based creative studio AllRightsReserved and Japanese-Taiwanese artist Face Oka have joined forces for the latter’s first overseas solo exhibition. The exhibition, entitled “MEET FACE OKA GALLERY” by AllRightsReserved – “STORYBOARD,” will take place at Central’s Landmark for two weeks.

Featuring three sculptural pieces and 25 new acrylic paintings, Face Oka’s newest artworks encompass a unique collection of scenery from an imaginary movie. Inspired by the artist’s love for vintage Japanese cinema, the pieces introduce fresh perspectives and encourage viewers to explore different interpretations for the work.

Known for his work in fashion, advertising and magazines, Face Oka’s art is characterised by its animated linework and vivid palette. Quirky and endlessly colourful, his signature characters are uplifting, yet infused with an element of dark, critical satire.

Capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide with his cartoons, his latest venture comes as the Japanese-Taiwanese artist’s first step into the world of acrylic and oil painting. In the series, he aims to capture the transitional quality between the scenes of a movie, coined the “Liminal Spaces”.

By expressing the delicate, cinematic bonds between space and time, Face Oka’s work not only unleashes one’s boundless imagination, but also reflects the “STORYBOARD” theme by AllRightsReserved.

Before “STORYBOARD,” Face Oka and AllRightsReserved collaborated on another project in 2021. Joining forces with Netflix, the artist created a limited-edition vinyl figure for the streaming giant’s television series “The Naked Director,” which chronicled the challenges faced by the Japanese adult film industry in the 1980s.

It’s safe to say that AllRightsReserved has been on a roll. Only a week prior to the exhibition, the collective presented the well-loved “DOUBLE DUCKS” art installation at Victoria Harbour, introducing two massive duck figures to Hong Kong’s iconic skyline.

Hop over to Landmark’s first floor to check out the exhibition, which will last two weeks from June 24 to July 8.