Get ready to Groove in ALSO MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023

Do you like art? How about hip-hop? If yes, there’s a perfect opportunity coming up for you. Although hip-hop and traditional arts may seem like an odd combination at first, ALSO music festival offers you a chance to experience Hong Kong’s multiculturalism, where Eastern and Western cultures come together.

ALSO Music Festival 2023 taking place on June 30 and July 1, is uniting Asia’s music power in Hong Kong, featuring rising hip-hop artists, Cantonese and Peking opera performances. The festival hosted by WHYYMUSXX will take place at Star Hall, Kowloon Bay International Trade & Exhibition Centre. WHYYMUSXX has successfully incorporated diversity to host the ALSO Festival for the past two years.

Headliners for Day 1, which is June 30 are Asiaboy & Lizi, LMF, Tomfatki, JP the Wavy, Multiverse, BG8LOCC, Txmiyama, Wannasleep, Gummy B, and more. Day 2, July 1’s headliners are Novel Fergus, Petpetshawn, Geniuz f the Future, Shigga Shay, Camo, E1AND, Matt Force, Yellow Peril, Polar G, and more.

Hip-hop fans will be able to catch over thirty artists take the stage on Friday and Saturday. Festival-goers can look forward to local talents such as LMF, Novel Fergus, and Pepetshawn, along with international headliners such as Korean female rapper Camo, and Singaporean rapper Shigga Shay. Check out the full artist line up on the image below.

Tickets are now available for purchase on HKTicketing, with prices of $580 for balcony seating and wheelchair seats, $880 for free standing, and $1280 for VIP standing.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity if you want to check out this unique festival where tradition meets street culture.