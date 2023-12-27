“Timeless Diva: Anita Mui” exhibition celebrates life and legacy of the Cantopop legend

The “Timeless Diva: Anita Mui” exhibition opened last weekend on December 24 to honour the “daughter of Hong Kong” on the 20th anniversary of her death. The exhibition is free for everyone to visit in the Hong Kong Heritage Museum until September 2, 2024.

The exhibition features 70 items from various moments in Anita Mui’s career. The highlights include eight stage costumes, a signed vinyl record of “Fair Lady”, and awards that the Cantopop singer won during her life. Alongside them, visitors can find film stills from her acting career, movie posters, and sketches for Rouge, as well as videos to showcase her versatility as the “ever-changing Anita Mui.”

On December 30, the 20th anniversary of Anita Mui’s death, the museum will arrange a screening of Rouge, which Mui starred in alongside fellow Cantopop icon Leslie Cheung and won her the Best Actress Award at the Golden Horse Awards. The movie screening will be at 11 a.m. with a thematic talk held at 3 p.m. on the same day. Fans can take pictures with a vintage bus featuring the star at the museum’s car park on December 30 and 31, and on January 1, 13, and 14, 2024. A series of talks and busking performances can also be enjoyed from January to May 2024.

One of those talks will be held by fashion designer and the icon’s long-time collaborator, Eddie Lau, on January 13. In his talk, Lau will be reminiscing what it was like to work with Anita Mui throughout her life. He also contributed to many of the exhibits on display, including Mui’s stage costumes which he had originally designed.

Hong Kong Heritage Museum, 1 Man Lam Road, Sha Tin, Hong Kong

(Images: Hong Kong Heritage Museum)